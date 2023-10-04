iCarly Revival Canceled After 3 Seasons on Paramount+

Watch : iCarly Cast Dish on Creddie's Future, Miranda Cosgrove & EmRata Cameo

It's time to say goodbye to iCarly.

After three seasons, the revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series has come to an end.

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," a spokesperson for Paramount+ confirmed in a statement to E! News Oct. 4. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

Laci Mosley, who played Harper on the show, also shared the news after a social media user expressed hope for a fourth season.

"It's canceled babes," the actress wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Not a joke. The best people I've ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuining [sic] in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this."