iCarly Revival Canceled After 3 Seasons on Paramount+

It's time to say goodbye to iCarly.
After three seasons, the revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series has come to an end.
"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," a spokesperson for Paramount+ confirmed in a statement to E! News Oct. 4. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."
Laci Mosley, who played Harper on the show, also shared the news after a social media user expressed hope for a fourth season.
"It's canceled babes," the actress wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Not a joke. The best people I've ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuining [sic] in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this."
The iCarly revival, which premiered in 2021, followed a now-adult Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) as she relaunched her titular web series with the help of her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and close pal Freddie (Nathan Kress). In fact, the new series saw Carly and Freddie's friendship evolve into something more, with the two finally forming a romance during season three.
The continuation also saw the addition of new characters like Carly's roommate Harper and Freddie's daughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) as well as the return of several characters from the original series like Reed Alexander's Nevel Papperman and Tim Russ as Principal Franklin. One original cast member who sat the new series out, however, was Jennette McCurdy, who has stepped away from acting.
