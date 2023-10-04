David Beckham Details How Victoria Supported Him During Personal Documentary

Watch : Victoria Beckham BREAKS SILENCE on David Beckham Cheating Rumors

These two are passing each other assists on and off the field.

David Beckham recently reflected on the ways wife Victoria Beckham supported him during the filming of his new docuseries with Netflix, Beckham, which takes an in depth look at both his professional career and private life.

"She kind of left me to it, in all honesty," he told E! News of her involvement in the series at the Oct. 3 premiere in London. "She's obviously very supportive, like she's always been throughout our whole marriage and time together. But she knew that this is my thing—but obviously it's our thing because it's about our family as well, and our lives together."

He continued, "But she was busy doing her thing, and she left me to it."

The retired footballer also shared how the scope of the series changed throughout the filming process, noting that after sitting down with director Fisher Stevens, it became clear that they had an opportunity to really dig deeper into his life.

"He had a whole idea of what this documentary was gonna be like," David explained, "and then we did the first interview, and he was like, 'Okay, we need to change this.' So, I thought I was only going to do two or three interviews, and it then turned into something totally different."