David Beckham Details How Victoria Supported Him During Personal Documentary

These two are passing each other assists on and off the field.
David Beckham recently reflected on the ways wife Victoria Beckham supported him during the filming of his new docuseries with Netflix, Beckham, which takes an in depth look at both his professional career and private life.
"She kind of left me to it, in all honesty," he told E! News of her involvement in the series at the Oct. 3 premiere in London. "She's obviously very supportive, like she's always been throughout our whole marriage and time together. But she knew that this is my thing—but obviously it's our thing because it's about our family as well, and our lives together."
He continued, "But she was busy doing her thing, and she left me to it."
The retired footballer also shared how the scope of the series changed throughout the filming process, noting that after sitting down with director Fisher Stevens, it became clear that they had an opportunity to really dig deeper into his life.
"He had a whole idea of what this documentary was gonna be like," David explained, "and then we did the first interview, and he was like, 'Okay, we need to change this.' So, I thought I was only going to do two or three interviews, and it then turned into something totally different."
The 48-year-old continued, "We sat down and we did fifty hours of filming, and we talked through every moment in my career. Every moment in my life. And that's how it kind of went. Like I said, 'If I was gonna do this, I was gonna do it once, and I was gonna do it in the right way.'"
And despite the docuseries touching on difficult topics for the couple, including the rumors of an affair David faced back in 2004, David and Victoria have been sure to support each other throughout the process.
In fact, both David and Victoria—who tied the knot in 1999 and share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12—showed the other some love on social media after the series' premiere.
For her part, the former Spice Girls member shared an image of her and David alongside their children as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan. "I couldn't be more proud of you and 'us' I love you so much @DavidBeckham!!" she captioned the post. "I can't wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @Netflix from 4th October! Kisses."
David also shared a few images of the evening, one of which featured him and Victoria dancing together.
"Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on," he wrote alongside the laughing-crying emoji. "Love you @victoriabeckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie's. sorry about dads moves."
