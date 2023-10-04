Exclusive

David Beckham Details How Victoria Supported Him During Personal Documentary

David Beckham exclusively told E! News how his wife Victoria Beckham supported him as he filmed Beckham, the new docuseries that looks into the footballer's life and career.

Watch: Victoria Beckham BREAKS SILENCE on David Beckham Cheating Rumors

These two are passing each other assists on and off the field.

David Beckham recently reflected on the ways wife Victoria Beckham supported him during the filming of his new docuseries with NetflixBeckham, which takes an in depth look at both his professional career and private life. 

"She kind of left me to it, in all honesty," he told E! News of her involvement in the series at the Oct. 3 premiere in London. "She's obviously very supportive, like she's always been throughout our whole marriage and time together. But she knew that this is my thing—but obviously it's our thing because it's about our family as well, and our lives together." 

He continued, "But she was busy doing her thing, and she left me to it."

The retired footballer also shared how the scope of the series changed throughout the filming process, noting that after sitting down with director Fisher Stevens, it became clear that they had an opportunity to really dig deeper into his life. 

"He had a whole idea of what this documentary was gonna be like," David explained, "and then we did the first interview, and he was like, 'Okay, we need to change this.' So, I thought I was only going to do two or three interviews, and it then turned into something totally different."

photos
Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

The 48-year-old continued, "We sat down and we did fifty hours of filming, and we talked through every moment in my career. Every moment in my life. And that's how it kind of went. Like I said, 'If I was gonna do this, I was gonna do it once, and I was gonna do it in the right way.'"

And despite the docuseries touching on difficult topics for the couple, including the rumors of an affair David faced back in 2004, David and Victoria have been sure to support each other throughout the process. 

Instagram (davidbeckham)

In fact, both David and Victoria—who tied the knot in 1999 and share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12—showed the other some love on social media after the series' premiere. 

For her part, the former Spice Girls member shared an image of her and David alongside their children as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan. "I couldn't be more proud of you and 'us' I love you so much @DavidBeckham!!" she captioned the post. "I can't wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @Netflix from 4th October! Kisses."

David also shared a few images of the evening, one of which featured him and Victoria dancing together. 

"Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on," he wrote alongside the laughing-crying emoji. "Love you @victoriabeckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie's. sorry about dads moves."

To see more of David and Victoria's sweetest couple moments from over the years, keep reading. 

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
They Do!

Back in 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham exchanged vows in a castle outside of Dublin. Exclusive photos were sold to OK! Magazine for an undisclosed sum but the couple frequently shared wedding memories on their anniversaries. 

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Victoria and Albert Museum
Red Carpet Pros

Sparks flew immediately between the pair.

"Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it," Victoria shared with Elle.

John Shearer/WireImage
Sporty & Posh

He's a world-famous soccer player. She's a member of the Spice Girls and fashion designer. Together, they always get cameras buzzing when they appear on red carpets such as the 2008 ESPY Awards. 

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Spice Up Our Lives

The couple shares four children together including Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

As the kids grew up in the public eye, both mom and dad always made family nights a priority such as the premiere of the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever in Central London on December 11, 2012.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Date Nights Done Right

Despite four kids at home, this couple always makes time for date night. Rewind to the 2014 Met Gala when the pair showed up as the perfect match. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Couple's Goals

"Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman," David shared in July 2017 when celebrating their 18th anniversary. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
And the Award Goes To...

From holidays and birthdays to award shows and anniversaries, these two make it a habit to celebrate life both on and off social media. "Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x," Victoria previously shared on her 2018 birthday. 

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

"We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the designer once told Grazia. "We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents." 

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Proud Family

"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents," David previously told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "We were brought up with the right values."

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Fashion Forward

Back in January 2018, the couple showcased their love for fashion while attending a Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royal Guests

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received plenty of attention during the royal wedding, two famous guests also had heads turning for all the right reasons.

Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Making A Legacy

Watching the Beckhams grow up over the decades has been a joy, including seeing Brooklyn join his father at GQ's Men of the Year Awards, where the two were practically twinning in their tailored suits.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Fashionable Fam

Victoria is known for her glam fashion—in fact, that is why the fashionista was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Perhaps seeing the family at events like Paris Fashion Week in 2020 makes perfect sense.

