The Shocking Saga of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the Murder of Her Mother

By the time she was 8 years old, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was fighting an onslaught of debilitating, life-threatening health issues.

That's what her mother told her, at least.

There was never any proof that Gypsy had been officially diagnosed with cancer or muscular dystrophy, or even asthma, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard telling doctors that her daughter's birth certificate and medical records were lost after Hurricane Katrina.

"There are certain illnesses I knew I didn't have," Gypsy said on 20/20 in 2018, reflecting on the series of events that culminated with her serving prison time for her mother's murder. "I knew I didn't need the feeding tube. I knew that I could eat, and I knew that I could walk."

But whether sitting in a hospital bed hooked up to machines or en route to Disney World courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the frail, wheelchair-bound child with a shaved head and megawatt smile certainly seemed to be afflicted with...something.