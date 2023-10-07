Cory Wharton Details the Gut-Wrenching Trauma of 7-Month-Old Daughter Maya's Open-Heart Surgery

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

Eight months later, the memories still feel very fresh for Cory Wharton.

Those 15 days he and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge spent in the Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles watching youngest daughter Maya, now 16 months, literally fight for her life were, unsurprisingly, "the lowest time of my life," The Challenge star shared in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Recovering from the first of what will be two open-heart surgeries required to treat the congenital heart condition she was diagnosed with before she was born, Maya struggled to breathe. "Her lungs would not open up," explained Wharton. "So her lung capacity was very low."

She was placed on a ventilator, which meant the tiny then-7-month-old also had to be sedated, he explained, "because they don't want them to do any quick movements or scratch up their throat."

So the 32-year-old spent nights simply watching his baby daughter, hoping for improvement. "I would stay up and pray that I would much rather be in that bed than her," he recalled through tears. "Like, I'll do anything. You see your kid scared, you're like, I would trade places with you in a heartbeat."