See Anya Taylor-Joy's Ethereal Wedding Day Style

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Are Married!

Anya Taylor-Joy just won the unique wedding style game.

After all, the Queen's Gambit actress donned a dazzling custom Christian Dior gown while exchanging vows with Malcolm McRae in Venice, Italy Sept. 30. The sleeveless beige dress was adorned with sparkling floral embellishments and a hummingbird silhouette. The 27-year-old paired the non-traditional bridal look with a traditional long white veil.

Anya and the More rocker tied the knot in front of pals like Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner and Nicholas Hoult, her costar from The Menu, at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta on the Italian city's Grand Canal.

Anya and Malcolm, 29, first sparked romance rumors in May 2021 when they were spotted showing PDA while out together in New York City. A Few months later, they made things Instagram official, with Malcolm sharing a photo of the two holding hands that October.

However, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif.