Kevin Spacey Hospitalized After His "Entire Left Arm" Goes Numb

Kevin Spacey is detailing his experience after suffering a medical emergency.

The House of Cards alum shared he was rushed to a hospital after "going numb in one arm" while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Oct. 2.

Spacey detailed the health scare while addressing the audience at during the Tashkent International Film Festival after he was released, noting that "everything turned out to be completely normal."

"I am, of course, grateful that it's not anything more serious," he said in a video obtained by TMZ Oct. 4. "But it also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is, for all of us."

Spacey's health episode comes a little over two months after the actor's latest legal battle came to an end.

In late July, a British court found the Oscar winner not guilty on nine charges including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.