Kevin Spacey Hospitalized After His "Entire Left Arm" Goes Numb

Kevin Spacey is detailing his experience after suffering a medical emergency.
The House of Cards alum shared he was rushed to a hospital after "going numb in one arm" while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Oct. 2.
Spacey detailed the health scare while addressing the audience at during the Tashkent International Film Festival after he was released, noting that "everything turned out to be completely normal."
"I am, of course, grateful that it's not anything more serious," he said in a video obtained by TMZ Oct. 4. "But it also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is, for all of us."
E! News has reached out to Spacey's reps for additional comment and has not heard back.
Spacey's health episode comes a little over two months after the actor's latest legal battle came to an end.
In late July, a British court found the Oscar winner not guilty on nine charges including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
The American Beauty actor's charges, which he had previously pleaded not guilty to, were the result of allegations from four men who accused Spacey of assault between 2004 to 2013, when he was of artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London. (He stepped down from the position in 2015).
The 64-year-old was originally charged with 12 counts of sexual misconduct, but the number of counts was later reduced, according to Variety, due to a technicality in the case.
After the verdict, Spacey addressed reporters outside of the courtroom.
"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what just happened today," he said in a video obtained by NBC News. "I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today."
This isn't the first bout of legal trouble for the Heartburn actor. In 2017, Netflix severed ties with the actor amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct surfacing against him. The following year, the Oscar winner was hit with a felony charge of indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts, to which he pleaded not guilty. The charge was later dropped due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness," according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time.
In addition to facing criminal proceedings, he was also hit with a lawsuit from Anthony Rapp, who sued Spacey for $40 million, alleging the Baby Driver star sexually assaulted him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old. A New York jury found Spacey not liable for battery last October.