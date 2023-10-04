Sofía Vergara Proves Less Is More With Glamorous Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofía Vergara is showing off her natural beauty.

The Modern Family alum, 51, recently celebrated the skin she's in by sharing a rare makeup-free selfie and effortlessly messy updo. And in true Sofía fashion, her photo was anything but basic as she snapped her fresh-faced thirst trap from the most breathtaking black-and-white marbled bathtub.

"2 am jetlag," Sofía captioned her Oct. 3 Instagram, "planning how to get this bathtub to LA #paris."

In addition to her bare-faced beauty style, the America's Got Talent judge also went au naturale with her seemingly topless moment.

Since breaking up with Joe Manganiello, 46, in July after seven years of marriage, Sofía has certainly turned up the ante in the style department.

While out and about during Paris Fashion Week, the actress recently sizzled in a completely see-through corset top with a plunging strapless neckline. She paired the sexy look with black trousers and sky-high heels. She also slipped into a little black dress with a curve-hugging silhouette earlier this week.