Sofía Vergara Proves Less Is More With Glamorous Makeup-Free Selfie

Sofía Vergara bared it all on Instagram, as she went makeup-free for a sexy bathtub selfie.

Sofía Vergara is showing off her natural beauty.

The Modern Family alum, 51, recently celebrated the skin she's in by sharing a rare makeup-free selfie and effortlessly messy updo. And in true Sofía fashion, her photo was anything but basic as she snapped her fresh-faced thirst trap from the most breathtaking black-and-white marbled bathtub.

"2 am jetlag," Sofía captioned her Oct. 3 Instagram, "planning how to get this bathtub to LA #paris."

In addition to her bare-faced beauty style, the America's Got Talent judge also went au naturale with her seemingly topless moment.

Since breaking up with Joe Manganiello, 46, in July after seven years of marriage, Sofía has certainly turned up the ante in the style department.

While out and about during Paris Fashion Week, the actress recently sizzled in a completely see-through corset top with a plunging strapless neckline. She paired the sexy look with black trousers and sky-high heels. She also slipped into a little black dress with a curve-hugging silhouette earlier this week. 

Of course, Sofía's latest stripped down look comes at the same time Pamela Anderson opted for a fresh-faced approach during Paris Fashion Week.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

In fact, the Baywatch alum skipped wearing makeup for several runways shows, including Victoria Beckham's, Isabel Marant's and Vivienne Westwood's.

"It's all about self-acceptance," Pamela told i-D magazine on Sept. 29 of her new beauty style. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."

As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Sofía and Pamela aren't the only two stars celebrating their natural beauty. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic makeup-free selfies celebs have proudly showed off in recent years.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

