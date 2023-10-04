Sofía Vergara Proves Less Is More With Glamorous Makeup-Free Selfie

Sofía Vergara is showing off her natural beauty.
The Modern Family alum, 51, recently celebrated the skin she's in by sharing a rare makeup-free selfie and effortlessly messy updo. And in true Sofía fashion, her photo was anything but basic as she snapped her fresh-faced thirst trap from the most breathtaking black-and-white marbled bathtub.
"2 am jetlag," Sofía captioned her Oct. 3 Instagram, "planning how to get this bathtub to LA #paris."
In addition to her bare-faced beauty style, the America's Got Talent judge also went au naturale with her seemingly topless moment.
Since breaking up with Joe Manganiello, 46, in July after seven years of marriage, Sofía has certainly turned up the ante in the style department.
While out and about during Paris Fashion Week, the actress recently sizzled in a completely see-through corset top with a plunging strapless neckline. She paired the sexy look with black trousers and sky-high heels. She also slipped into a little black dress with a curve-hugging silhouette earlier this week.
Of course, Sofía's latest stripped down look comes at the same time Pamela Anderson opted for a fresh-faced approach during Paris Fashion Week.
In fact, the Baywatch alum skipped wearing makeup for several runways shows, including Victoria Beckham's, Isabel Marant's and Vivienne Westwood's.
"It's all about self-acceptance," Pamela told i-D magazine on Sept. 29 of her new beauty style. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."
As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."
