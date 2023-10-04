Ariana Grande Ditches Her Signature Sleek Updo for Sexy Bombshell Curls

Watch : Ariana Grande’s Friends “Love” Her BF Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande's new look is wicked good.

The pop star recently ditched her signature sleek updo for a sexy bombshell look. In a new Instagram video, Ariana turned heads with a hairstyle that consisted of a deep side part with voluminous, tousled curls.

She also kept her plantinum blonde locks, which she dyed last October to prepare for the role of Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Naturally, Ariana's fans swooned over her pinup-inspired 'do with one Instagram user writing, "THE BLONDE HAIR DOWN IS EVERYTHING," while another person replied, "I'm sorry but let's take a moment for the hair oh my god."

As a third fan added, "Your hair looks soooo good down & curled oh wow."

And while Ariana's tresses stole the show, she had gotten dolled up to reveal her brand R.E.M. Beauty's latest makeup collection.

"Three limited edition kits and @r.e.m.beauty's first holiday collection is available now!" she captioned her Oct. 3 post. "I can't wait to see what you create with some of these new shades and icy favorites."