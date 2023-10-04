Ariana Grande Ditches Her Signature Sleek Updo for Sexy Bombshell Curls

Ariana Grande's new look is wicked good.
The pop star recently ditched her signature sleek updo for a sexy bombshell look. In a new Instagram video, Ariana turned heads with a hairstyle that consisted of a deep side part with voluminous, tousled curls.
She also kept her plantinum blonde locks, which she dyed last October to prepare for the role of Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.
Naturally, Ariana's fans swooned over her pinup-inspired 'do with one Instagram user writing, "THE BLONDE HAIR DOWN IS EVERYTHING," while another person replied, "I'm sorry but let's take a moment for the hair oh my god."
As a third fan added, "Your hair looks soooo good down & curled oh wow."
And while Ariana's tresses stole the show, she had gotten dolled up to reveal her brand R.E.M. Beauty's latest makeup collection.
"Three limited edition kits and @r.e.m.beauty's first holiday collection is available now!" she captioned her Oct. 3 post. "I can't wait to see what you create with some of these new shades and icy favorites."
In addition to her unexpected hairstyle, the 30-year-old also switched up her trademark cat-eye.
That's right, she skipped the eyeliner completely and popped on a shimmery holographic pink eyeshadow all over her lids instead. Fluttery lashes and filled-in brows tied her sparkly look together.
While the "7 Rings" singer never been afraid to experiment with her style, she recently opened up about drastically changing her skincare routine.
"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips," Ariana shared in an emotional Sept. 12 video with Vogue, "I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"
With tears streaming down her face, the Wicked star explained that she felt it was necessary to embrace her natural beauty.
"Didn't expect to get emotional," she noted, "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not."
However, despite pulling back on injectables herself, the Grammy winner made it clear that she's not judging anyone who wants to continue getting cosmetic procedures.
"Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support," she clarified. "But I know for me, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I think aging can be such a beautiful thing."
But before changing the subject, she cheekily added, "Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah."