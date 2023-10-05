Nourish Your Hair and Save $42 on Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Set

But you don't have to just take our word for it. Check out these glowing reviews:

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo Reviews

"This is my favorite product of all time. I have a lot of hair that is really long that gets so tangled when I wash it. This is one of the only things that will detangle My hair easily. It doesn't leave a film or make your hair feel weird after using it. And it doesn't make your hair greasy like some hair products can. I bought this multiple times highly highly recommend."

"My hair was soft and my curls more defined after using this."

"Smells absolutely lovely and leaves my hair feeling soft and silky too."

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner Reviews

"This is a great conditioner, it works really well and leaves my hair looking so much healthier. I would definitely use it again."

"Left my hair strong and shiny, smells amazing. Would recommend."

"My frizzy hair was silky soft and shiny after using this conditioner, it looked and felt better."

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Reviews

"When I get my hairstyles at the salon, this is the product they use. I love using this when I'm not putting it on my hair. It's not heavy. It's not big and it doesn't even oily residue. I also love the smell is very minimal. This is definitely great if you want to add some hydration back to your hair."

"I have used this numerous times before and love what it does for my hair. It gets rid if frizz and protects from uv damage, I like to use it on damp hair before blow dryer or on dry hair before using hot tools. My hair has less damage compared to when I didn't use it before. Absolutely love.

"After using the curling iron to style my wavy hair, I found that the Invisible Oil Primer was incredibly helpful in maintaining my hair's shine. Additionally, it effectively addressed the frizz caused by my baby hair without weighing my hair down."

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Mask Treatment Reviews

"My go-to weekly mask. Moisturizing and smoothing. Easier to comb through my locks after using. This product makes for a perfect foundation for a great style!"

"Worth every penny. I got a sample of this mask, and loved it so much I had to buy some (and also got shampoo, conditioner, and a couple of the other Invisible Oil products). I have super tight curls, tons of very very fine hair. My hair is dry... Like Saharan. I'm quickly closing in on 60 y.o., and my hair is showing my age. I also recently had a color treatment. My hair was brittle and dry and there was so much breakage. This product is a miracle. It repaired my hair, and doesn't make my light brown hair look dirty, and doesn't make my new blonde highlights look dark. No more brittle hair. I can heat style and I don't have frizzy flyaways, just tame, smooth hair, which is saying something for my naturally coiled mane."

"My hair usually drinks conditioner & products so fast it makes slurping sounds! LOL! Well, this mask on its own is decent...BUT if I use equal parts mask & conditioner I feel I hit the jackpot! I can almost hear my hair expressing gratitude!"