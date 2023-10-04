Watch Hannah Brown Make a Surprise Appearance on Bachelor in Paradise

Life in paradise is about to get a little more complicated.
In an exclusive sneak peak of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming Oct. 5 episode, Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Brown can be seen making her way onto the beach—to the confusion and consternation of those already present and looking for love.
"I never would have in a million years expected Hannah Brown to be here," Cat Carter of Zach Shallcross' season says to the camera. "So I don't know if that means she's single, she's here for a date. What the hell?"
And fellow contestant Brooklyn Willie shares Cat's concern, joking, "Hannah Brown entering paradise is game over. Like I'll just go on home."
So just why is the 29-year-old—who first looked for love on Colton Underwood's season of the Bachelor and then again in her own season in 2019—making a third Bachelor-related appearance with a date card in hand?
Well, in addition to expressing her excitement to be there, she revealed, "I've had lots of friends come down here to Paradise, and so I know that you can find love here. So I have a card here, but before I get to that, I would like to get some people and figure out what's going on here."
And amid the growing concern over whether she is on the beach to stay, the former beauty queen says in a confessional to the camera, "Hurricane Hannah is about to hit the beach in paradise, and you better take cover."
Though it is unclear whether the Alabama native is joining those on the beach as an official cast member looking for love or for some other special appearance, viewers do know that she has found love off-camera.
In August, Hannah announced her engagement to Adam Woolard, with whom she first sparked dating rumors in early 2021.
The reality star captioned her post, which featured images of her and Adam from the proposal at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee, "so happy. i love our steady love."