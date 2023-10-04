Watch Hannah Brown Make a Surprise Appearance on Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

Life in paradise is about to get a little more complicated.

In an exclusive sneak peak of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming Oct. 5 episode, Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Brown can be seen making her way onto the beach—to the confusion and consternation of those already present and looking for love.

"I never would have in a million years expected Hannah Brown to be here," Cat Carter of Zach Shallcross' season says to the camera. "So I don't know if that means she's single, she's here for a date. What the hell?"

And fellow contestant Brooklyn Willie shares Cat's concern, joking, "Hannah Brown entering paradise is game over. Like I'll just go on home."

So just why is the 29-year-old—who first looked for love on Colton Underwood's season of the Bachelor and then again in her own season in 2019—making a third Bachelor-related appearance with a date card in hand?