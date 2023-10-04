Kylie Cantrall Shares the $5 Beauty Product She Takes With Her Everywhere

We interviewed Kylie Cantrall because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one baddie we can trust to give us all the best beauty and life tips, it's Kylie Cantrall. You may know her as Dani from our fave show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the actress/singer/dancer has also been rocking our world with her latest music. Not only did she empower all the girlies to block our exes in 'Texts Go Green,' but she also shared with E! her personal secrets for feeling her absolute best, whether it's a skincare product or just listening to her feelings. Plus lists all her must-have beauty items and handbag essentials she can't leave the house without.

"I feel like my best self when I'm being my most authentic! Whether that means putting on an outfit that makes me feel like a baddie, experimenting with my hair or maybe just not wearing makeup that day. I always try to listen to how I'm feeling and I always want my look to authentically represent that". She also shares one of her favorite products she's used forever, "I've been using the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum since 2019 and it deserves all the hype! It's literally worked miracles for my dry skin. The craziest thing is, I just announced my collaboration with Tru Skin a few weeks ago, which 2019 me would be freaking out about!! Years of me using their serum really paid off, like that's on manifestation!!".

Apart from telling us how she lives her life to be her most true authentic self, the half-Venezuelan Latinx singer who was born and raised in Los Angeles also shares with E! during Hispanic Heritage Month a bit about the household she grew up in, and how it inspired her to always have this one essential in her bag. "Both of my parents are very spiritual, and I've grown up in a household where crystals were all around the house, so it just became second nature to bring one around with me in my bag. Rose quartz is my favorite stone – it gives me the best vibes :))".

From affordable beauty products to her favorite snacks, read ahead to check out more of Kylie's must-have products that never go missing from her handbag. And if you're like us and can't stop singing "Block his number onto the next", you're going to LOVE her latest single "Elastic" which drops later this month!