Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Expecting Baby No. 2: All the Details

The Daughertys have a pretty little secret and they are ready to share.
Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim Daugherty are expecting their second child, the couple exclusively revealed to E! News. The couple—who got married in 2019 and co-starred in A Christmas Movie Christmas—are expecting a boy on New Year's Day. And it was their 2-year-old son Wilder who was able to break the happy news about baby number two to his father, presenting him with a box Kim made that had "bun in the oven" written on it.
"I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,'" Kim shared with E! News. "And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him."
Of the "unexpected" moment, Brant recalled, "My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"
However, his confusion quickly turned to celebration. "We had been trying," Brant continued, "so the surprise didn't blow my mind, but it was exciting."
It was also a sweet callback to the way Kim shared the news that she was expecting Wilder, placing a positive pregnancy test in a box for Brant to open on which she wrote, "Happy early birthday."
As for how Brant and Kim are anticipating the transition from one to two kids?
"We think we'll be okay," Brant said. "There's two of us and there's two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far."
Not that they don't have their moments of relatable doubt.
"Wilder's 2, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, 'How are we possibly going to do this?'" Kim admitted. "I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured."
And the pair "can't wait" to see Wilder interact with his sibling, though Brant admitted, "I don't think he really understands it yet, but he's really excited about getting to be a big brother."
Wilder is so thrilled over the family's new addition, in fact, that he chimed in to say he is looking forward to being able to play with his baby brother.
For Wilder's birth in March 2021, Brant surprised Kim with two-carat diamond earrings as a push present. But for her second pregnancy, Brant didn't wait to celebrate, noting, "We already settled this."
Kim—who is "feeling good" after experiencing some nausea during her first trimester—revealed that Brant bought her a Fendi bag during their family vacation to Europe this summer.
"We were in Florence and I was like, 'Babe, what do you want in this city? We'll find it,'" Brant recalled, "Kim was newly pregnant at the time and it was the last big trip for the three of us."
While Kim's gift has been checked off the to-do list, the couple are holding off on making a decision about their second son's name for now.
"We discuss it in short bursts and then ignore it for some time," Brant said with a laugh. "We both come to the table every once and awhile with some ideas and we shoot each other down and we retreat to our corners wounded to figure out some new options. Nothing's the winner yet, but the winner may be in the list."
One thing the couple can agree on is how becoming parents has strengthened their bond, with Brant gushing, "Kim has always been very patient and kind, but she has an endless source of it now."
Kim, meanwhile, complimented Brant for being "just the most hands-on and fun dad," sharing that "he loves to play and spend as much time with him as possible. He just made a whole camp with Wilder."
And soon they will be making room for a new camper.
