Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Expecting Baby No. 2: All the Details

The Daughertys have a pretty little secret and they are ready to share.

Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim Daugherty are expecting their second child, the couple exclusively revealed to E! News. The couple—who got married in 2019 and co-starred in A Christmas Movie Christmas—are expecting a boy on New Year's Day. And it was their 2-year-old son Wilder who was able to break the happy news about baby number two to his father, presenting him with a box Kim made that had "bun in the oven" written on it.

"I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,'" Kim shared with E! News. "And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him."

Of the "unexpected" moment, Brant recalled, "My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"