Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Expecting Baby No. 2: All the Details

Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty and Kim Daugherty told E! News all about 2-year-old son Wilder's role in the big reveal and how the family's preparing for baby No. 2.

Watch: See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

The Daughertys have a pretty little secret and they are ready to share. 

Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim Daugherty are expecting their second child, the couple exclusively revealed to E! News. The couple—who got married in 2019 and co-starred in A Christmas Movie Christmas—are expecting a boy on New Year's Day. And it was their 2-year-old son Wilder who was able to break the happy news about baby number two to his father, presenting him with a box Kim made that had "bun in the oven" written on it.

"I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,'" Kim shared with E! News. "And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him." 

Of the "unexpected" moment, Brant recalled, "My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"

However, his confusion quickly turned to celebration. "We had been trying," Brant continued, "so the surprise didn't blow my mind, but it was exciting." 

It was also a sweet callback to the way Kim shared the news that she was expecting Wilder, placing a positive pregnancy test in a box for Brant to open on which she wrote, "Happy early birthday."

Lisa Benedict, Benedict West Photography

As for how Brant and Kim are anticipating the transition from one to two kids? 

"We think we'll be okay," Brant said. "There's two of us and there's two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far."

Not that they don't have their moments of relatable doubt.

"Wilder's 2, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, 'How are we possibly going to do this?'" Kim admitted. "I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured."

And the pair "can't wait" to see Wilder interact with his sibling, though Brant admitted, "I don't think he really understands it yet, but he's really excited about getting to be a big brother."

Wilder is so thrilled over the family's new addition, in fact, that he chimed in to say he is looking forward to being able to play with his baby brother. 

For Wilder's birth in March 2021, Brant surprised Kim with two-carat diamond earrings as a push present. But for her second pregnancy, Brant didn't wait to celebrate, noting, "We already settled this."

Kim—who is "feeling good" after experiencing some nausea during her first trimester—revealed that Brant bought her a Fendi bag during their family vacation to Europe this summer. 

"We were in Florence and I was like, 'Babe, what do you want in this city? We'll find it,'" Brant recalled, "Kim was newly pregnant at the time and it was the last big trip for the three of us."

While Kim's gift has been checked off the to-do list, the couple are holding off on making a decision about their second son's name for now.

"We discuss it in short bursts and then ignore it for some time," Brant said with a laugh. "We both come to the table every once and awhile with some ideas and we shoot each other down and we retreat to our corners wounded to figure out some new options. Nothing's the winner yet, but the winner may be in the list."

One thing the couple can agree on is how becoming parents has strengthened their bond, with Brant gushing, "Kim has always been very patient and kind, but she has an endless source of it now."

Kim, meanwhile, complimented Brant for being "just the most hands-on and fun dad," sharing that "he loves to play and spend as much time with him as possible. He just made a whole camp with Wilder."

And soon they will be making room for a new camper. 

Check out more celebrities who have recently welcomed babies: 

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept, 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband Jonas welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenage sons Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that the week prior, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

Instagram / Raven Gates

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced the birth of their second child July 23.

Instagram
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The model gave birth to her second baby with businessman on July 11.

Instagram

Naomi Osaka & Cordae

The tennis champion and her rapper boyfriend welcomed a baby girl named Shai in early July.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Da Brat & Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

The rapper and her wife welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named True Legend Harris-Dupart, on July 6.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

The Game of Thrones couple have welcomed their second child and first daughter, multiple outlets, citing the actor's rep, confirmed July 3.

Instagram / Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton

The pro surfer, who famously lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack, announced June 30 that she and husband Adam Dirks had welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Alaya Dorothy Dirks.

Instagram/Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos & Keven Undergaro 

After a decade-long fertility journey, the longtime couple welcomed daughter Athena Alexandra via surrogate on June 23.

Instagram

Ryan Locte & Kayla Lochte

The Olympic swimmer and the real estate agent welcomed their third child together, baby girl Georgia June, on June 21, according to Us Weekly.

Instagram
Brianne Howey

The Ginny & Georgia star welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering in June.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of their newborn. "Welcome my little love."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Sadie Robertson Huff & Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Haven, in May 2023. She joined big sister Honey James, 2.

Instagram

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to son Jet Carson McAllister, her second child with her husband, on May 13.

Instagram

Maya Vander & David Miller

After suffering a stillbirth and a miscarriage, the Selling Sunset star and her husband announced on May 11 that they had welcomed their rainbow baby, a daughter named Emma Reign.

Instagram/@kate_chastain
Kate Chastain

The Below Deck alum announced she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Sullivan Cay, on May 5.

Instagram

Lindsay Arnold & Sam Cusick

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared on May 4 that she and her husband had welcomed their second daughter together.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis & Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore became grandparents on April 18, when their oldest daughter welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with her musician boyfriend.

Instagram

Kelly Mi Li & William Ma

On April 11, the Bling Empire star announced the expansion of her own empire by sharing that she and her boyfriend had welcomed a baby girl.

