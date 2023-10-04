Why Travis Kelce Wants the NFL to Be a Little More Delicate About Taylor Swift Coverage

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

Travis Kelce thinks there may be a few too many interferences on the play.

After the media frenzy that surrounded Taylor Swift's attendance at his last two football games, the Kansas City Chiefs player spoke to whether the coverage might be too much.

"Take away your feelings for Taylor," Jason Kelce posed to his younger brother during the Oct. 4 episode of their New Heights podcast. "What is your honest opinion of how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?"

"I think everybody's just overwhelmed," admitted the tight end, whose recent game against the New York Jets saw Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman among those making the trip to the New Jersey stadium alongside the Grammy. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think..."

When Jason interceded with, "They're overdoing it," Travis agreed, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."