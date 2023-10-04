Why Travis Kelce Wants the NFL to Be a Little More Delicate About Taylor Swift Coverage

Travis Kelce thinks there may be a few too many interferences on the play.
After the media frenzy that surrounded Taylor Swift's attendance at his last two football games, the Kansas City Chiefs player spoke to whether the coverage might be too much.
"Take away your feelings for Taylor," Jason Kelce posed to his younger brother during the Oct. 4 episode of their New Heights podcast. "What is your honest opinion of how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?"
"I think everybody's just overwhelmed," admitted the tight end, whose recent game against the New York Jets saw Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman among those making the trip to the New Jersey stadium alongside the Grammy. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think..."
When Jason interceded with, "They're overdoing it," Travis agreed, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."
And while the 33-year-old has conceded that he invited the attention when he publicly shared his disappointment in not being able to meet Taylor at her Kansas City Eras tour stop this summer, he noted that the interest in the two of them was far beyond anything he imagined.
"I had no idea," Travis said of the buzz around his dating life during his Oct. 3 appearance on Chasin' It With Chase Daniel & Trey Wingo. "But you can't tell me that anybody else did either."
But this is not to say he has any regrets, as he continued, "I can't be mad at how it's all played out."
And though the internet, the NFL and Swifties across the nation are all clamoring for more, the Catching Kelce alum has shared he won't be sharing details from his personal life during his many in-season media appearances.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he explained during the Sept. 27 episode of New Heights, recorded after the Grammy winner's first NFL appearance. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
