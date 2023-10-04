Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on David Beckham's Alleged Affair

In April 2004, David Beckham slammed tabloid reports accusing him of having an affair. In his new docuseries, he and Victoria Beckham recalled how those "horrible stories" affected them.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 04, 2023 3:48 PMTags
Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamCelebrities
Watch: Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are looking back at a difficult time in their marriage.

In his new Netflix docuseries Beckham, the couple reflected on the media frenzy surrounding them in the early aughts when reports circulated that the soccer star cheated on the Spice Girls member after he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David, who denied the allegations, remembered of the tabloid reports that spread in April 2004. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Victoria, speaking publicly about the rumors for the first time, revealed the toll the accusations took on their relationship. 

"One hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us," the fashion designer, who wed the Inter Miami co-owner in 1999, explained. "Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

photos
David and Victoria Beckham: Romance Rewind

David joined Real Madrid in 2003 and played for the team until 2007. In the docuseries, the 48-year-old recalled how it was difficult to be in Spain while Victoria and their eldest sons Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham were in England. And the tabloid stories didn't make things any easier on either of them.

"I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was," Victoria—who also shares son Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham with David—noted, "and how it affected me." 

David added, "Every time that we woke up, we felt, you know, there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning." 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In fact, Victoria admitted she resented her husband at the time for the media "circus" surrounding them.

"It was probably, if I'm being honest," she said, "the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

But ultimately, they were able to weather this turbulent time.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," David shared. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

Trending Stories

1

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on David Beckham's Alleged Affair

2

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Dancing With the Stars Elimination

While the Beckhams have largely kept mum on the affair rumors over the years, David issued an emphatic denial back in 2004.

"During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said at the time in a statement obtained by The Guardian. "What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this."

And after 24 years of marriage, David and Victoria are still going strong.

"I couldn't be more proud of you and ‘us,'" she wrote on Instagram Oct. 3. "I love you so much @DavidBeckham!! I can't wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @Netflix from 4th October!" 

To look back at their family photos from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," Victoria Beckham captioned the heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son.

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David Beckham and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood looking fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses," Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria Beckham posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckham's got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria Beckham adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

PA Wire
Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on David Beckham's Alleged Affair

2

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Dancing With the Stars Elimination

4

Kyle Richards Addresses Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Trailer

5

Why Travis Kelce Wants NFL to Be Delicate About Taylor Swift Coverage