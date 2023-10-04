Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on David Beckham's Alleged Affair

Watch : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are looking back at a difficult time in their marriage.

In his new Netflix docuseries Beckham, the couple reflected on the media frenzy surrounding them in the early aughts when reports circulated that the soccer star cheated on the Spice Girls member after he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David, who denied the allegations, remembered of the tabloid reports that spread in April 2004. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Victoria, speaking publicly about the rumors for the first time, revealed the toll the accusations took on their relationship.

"One hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us," the fashion designer, who wed the Inter Miami co-owner in 1999, explained. "Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."