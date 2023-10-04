Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Explosive RHOBH Trailer Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Finally Address CHEATING Rumors

Mauricio Umansky doesn't need to watch the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming 13th season: He's already living through his and Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.

"Actually, I haven't seen it," the reality star exclusively told E! News backstage at Dancing With the Stars hours after the first look was released Oct. 3. "I knew it was going to have high drama to it. I knew they were dramatizing it. I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on." (For more from Mauricio, tune into E! News tonight, Oct. 4, at 11 p.m.)

In fact, the real estate agent intentionally avoided the teaser as to not disrupt his performance on the ABC competition.

"I didn't want to get thrown off by it," he added. "So, I'll probably go and watch it later."

Although their relationship issues will be playing out of the Bravo series' new season, Mauricio continues to insist he and Kyle are attempting to repair their marriage behind closed doors.