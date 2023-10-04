Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Explosive RHOBH Trailer Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles

Mauricio Umansky doesn't need to watch the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming 13th season: He's already living through his and Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.
"Actually, I haven't seen it," the reality star exclusively told E! News backstage at Dancing With the Stars hours after the first look was released Oct. 3. "I knew it was going to have high drama to it. I knew they were dramatizing it. I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on." (For more from Mauricio, tune into E! News tonight, Oct. 4, at 11 p.m.)
In fact, the real estate agent intentionally avoided the teaser as to not disrupt his performance on the ABC competition.
"I didn't want to get thrown off by it," he added. "So, I'll probably go and watch it later."
Although their relationship issues will be playing out of the Bravo series' new season, Mauricio continues to insist he and Kyle are attempting to repair their marriage behind closed doors.
"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," he explained. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."
The Buying Beverly Hills star noted he hopes fans will "give us the moment to figure it out," adding, "We're trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we're gonna work on it and we're gonna see what happens."
Despite their troubles, Kyle was in the audience supporting her husband of 27 years during his DWTS debut on Sept. 26. As for how she and their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, feel about him showing skin in low-cut shirts on the dance floor?
"My daughters are so supportive, they are loving it," Mauricio said with a laugh. "I'm 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it."
Hear more from Mauricio and the DWTS contestants tonight on E! News at 11 p.m. And keep reading to learn more about RHOBH's dramatic season 13.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)