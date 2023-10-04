Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Explosive RHOBH Trailer Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles

Mauricio Umansky doesn't need to watch the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming 13th season: He's already living through his and Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.

"Actually, I haven't seen it," the reality star exclusively told E! News backstage at Dancing With the Stars hours after the first look was released Oct. 3. "I knew it was going to have high drama to it. I knew they were dramatizing it. I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on." (For more from Mauricio, tune into E! News tonight, Oct. 4, at 11 p.m.)

In fact, the real estate agent intentionally avoided the teaser as to not disrupt his performance on the ABC competition.

"I didn't want to get thrown off by it," he added. "So, I'll probably go and watch it later."

Although their relationship issues will be playing out of the Bravo series' new season, Mauricio continues to insist he and Kyle are attempting to repair their marriage behind closed doors.

"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," he explained. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."

The Buying Beverly Hills star noted he hopes fans will "give us the moment to figure it out," adding, "We're trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we're gonna work on it and we're gonna see what happens."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Despite their troubles, Kyle was in the audience supporting her husband of 27 years during his DWTS debut on Sept. 26. As for how she and their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, feel about him showing skin in low-cut shirts on the dance floor?

"My daughters are so supportive, they are loving it," Mauricio said with a laugh. "I'm 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it."

Hear more from Mauricio and the DWTS contestants tonight on E! News at 11 p.m. And keep reading to learn more about RHOBH's dramatic season 13.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

