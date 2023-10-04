Lady Gaga Will Not Have to Pay $500,000 to Woman Charged in Dog Theft

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dognappers Have Been Arrested

Lady Gaga can now put this legal battle fur-ever behind her.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly Fujie has officially ruled that the singer will not have to pay the $500,000 reward money to one of the five people charged in connection with the 2021 dognapping of her French Bulldogs, according to NBC News. Jennifer McBride had filed a lawsuit earlier this year demanding payment from the Gaga as part of her "no questions asked" reward offering in exchange for the safe return of her dogs Koji and Gustav.

McBride, who was charged with receiving stolen property after Koji and Gustav were given to her, argued that her returning the dogs to the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Community Police Station should have earned her $500,000 reward, and that Gaga breached the contract by refusing to pay her. She also sought $1.5 million in damages for fraud by false promise and by misrepresentation.

Per the February filing, McBride argued that the Oscar winner's promise to pay the reward money was made "with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public," including herself, "to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering" the bulldogs.

E! News has reached out to attorneys for McBride and Gaga for comment but has yet to hear back.