Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and More Lead 2023 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

The 2023 MTV European Music Awards has officially released its list of nominees. check out whether your favorite artists have received nominations.

It definitely isn't exhausting always rooting for these nominees. 

That's right: The nominations for the 2023 MTV European Music Awards are finally here, and they boast an impressive list of musical artists. 

And based on the bejeweled year she's had, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with a whopping total of seven nods, including Best Artist as well as Best Video and Song for "Anti-Hero." Following closely behind are SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six nominations each, including the Best Song and Video for "Kill Bill" and "vampire" respectively. 

Other artists to have received multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin

And as it's been for the last 12 years, fandoms will also have the chance to prove their love reigns supreme in the Biggest Fans category, where artists like K-pop's Jung Kook and BLACKPINK are nominated alongside Selena GomezBillie EilishAnittaSabrina Carpenter, as well as Nicki, Taylor and Olivia. 

This year's ceremony will be held in Paris, marking the first time the City of Light has been given the honor since 1995. So don't forget to tune in to MTV on November 5 for the live ceremony and, in the meantime, keep reading for the whole list of nominees. 

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift 

BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice 
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

BEST POP
Billie Eilish 
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido 
Rema

BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers

BEST LATIN 
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA 
Shakira

BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher

BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli 
December 2022: Reneé Rapp 
January 2023: Sam Ryder 
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith 
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish 
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj 
Olivia Rodrigo 
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez 
Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

