Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and More Lead 2023 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs

It definitely isn't exhausting always rooting for these nominees.

That's right: The nominations for the 2023 MTV European Music Awards are finally here, and they boast an impressive list of musical artists.

And based on the bejeweled year she's had, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with a whopping total of seven nods, including Best Artist as well as Best Video and Song for "Anti-Hero." Following closely behind are SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six nominations each, including the Best Song and Video for "Kill Bill" and "vampire" respectively.

Other artists to have received multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin.

And as it's been for the last 12 years, fandoms will also have the chance to prove their love reigns supreme in the Biggest Fans category, where artists like K-pop's Jung Kook and BLACKPINK are nominated alongside Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Nicki, Taylor and Olivia.