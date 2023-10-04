11-Year-Old Football Player Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 2 Teens

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shooting two teens at a football practice in Florida.

The boy was charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly firing one shot that hit both victims around 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 2, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said a press conference Oct. 3.

The two victims, both 13, were taken from the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka, Fla., to a local hospital, where one remains in stable condition while one has been released, per NBC News.

"This started as an argument over something at the Pop Warner practice," the police chief said, "and it continued into the parking lot, where this juvenile had access to a firearm in his mother's car."

McKinley said he will be pursuing additional charges against the parent for allowing the boy to have access to the firearm "in an unsecured box."

The police chief said he did not know what led up to the fight and could not confirm if it was a case of bullying.