11-Year-Old Football Player Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 2 Teens

An 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing one shot that hit two 13-year-olds at a youth football practice in Florida.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shooting two teens at a football practice in Florida.

The boy was charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly firing one shot that hit both victims around 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 2, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said a press conference Oct. 3.

The two victims, both 13, were taken from the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka, Fla., to a local hospital, where one remains in stable condition while one has been released, per NBC News.

"This started as an argument over something at the Pop Warner practice," the police chief said, "and it continued into the parking lot, where this juvenile had access to a firearm in his mother's car."

McKinley said he will be pursuing additional charges against the parent for allowing the boy to have access to the firearm "in an unsecured box." 

The police chief said he did not know what led up to the fight and could not confirm if it was a case of bullying.

"It's my understanding there was a physical fight prior to this incident occurring," he said. "It's a shame. Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means, but based on our investigation, we feel that those charges are warranted."

Calling the shooting an isolated incident, McKinley added that the 11-year-old athlete did not have a prior criminal history.

"We all thank God nobody was hurt more seriously than what they were," he noted. "This could have been a very tragic incident."

