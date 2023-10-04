Watch Gwen Stefani’s Reaction to Niall Horan’s Hilarious Impression of Blake Shelton

Watch : Blake Shelton Congratulates The Voice's Niall Horan in Classic Fashion

There's no doubt that Niall Horan knows how to make a crowd laugh.

The former One Direction member, who currently coaches on The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, gave his best impression of former judge Blake Shelton—which gained his wife's immediate approval.

"This my wife, Gwen Stefani. I would love you to be on my team," Niall—pretending to be Blake on the competition show—said in a thick Southern accent during an Oct. 3 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "You know, my friend Jennifer over here."

Host Jennifer Hudson went on to encourage the "Night Changes" artist to raise his volume like the country singer would, before Niall continued, "I love Jennifer. You can be on my team!"

And the impression got the stamp of approval from Gwen, who tied the knot with the country star in July 2021. "I love this guy," she gushed about Niall. "I love Blake. I love The Voice. It's been so much fun."