Watch Gwen Stefani’s Reaction to Niall Horan’s Hilarious Impression of Blake Shelton

There's no doubt that Niall Horan knows how to make a crowd laugh.
The former One Direction member, who currently coaches on The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, gave his best impression of former judge Blake Shelton—which gained his wife's immediate approval.
"This my wife, Gwen Stefani. I would love you to be on my team," Niall—pretending to be Blake on the competition show—said in a thick Southern accent during an Oct. 3 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "You know, my friend Jennifer over here."
Host Jennifer Hudson went on to encourage the "Night Changes" artist to raise his volume like the country singer would, before Niall continued, "I love Jennifer. You can be on my team!"
And the impression got the stamp of approval from Gwen, who tied the knot with the country star in July 2021. "I love this guy," she gushed about Niall. "I love Blake. I love The Voice. It's been so much fun."
But not only can Niall nail a Southern accent: The pair agreed that he also looks a lot like Blake.
Gwen, 54, joked, "You could be our son," as a picture of the two musicians appeared on the screen behind them.
"I'm the weird stepson," Niall responded. "We actually do minus a few gray hairs. I'll take that."
But all jokes aside, the 30-year-old had nothing but good things to say about his former costar.
"I got on very well with Blake," he recalled. "I met him the day before we started shooting the blinds. We went for a drink the day before and I sat down with him for five minutes and I was like 'This is my guy. I'm sticking with him.'"
Niall added, "They put me next to him for the whole season and we had such a laugh. What you see with Blake is what you get. On camera, off-camera, he's just the nicest guy in the world. Loves what he loves and just has a great time doing everything. He's just the best."
The former No Doubt singer cheekily chimed in, "I think I'm going to stick with him, too."
As for Gwen and Niall's working relationship? The two are thick as thieves, even having the same style of picking talent on the NBC series.
"What I've noticed working with her is that she's way too modest," Niall confessed. "We've had quite a lot of battles in the blinds for artists. She won quite a lot."
But Gwen begs to differ. "I would lose all the time because all these girls come out and are like, 'Niall, look at his eyes,'" she recounted. 'Oh my god, he's so cute!' And the next thing you know, I'm a loser."
Niall and Gwen returned to the oversized, red swivel chairs for season 24 without the "God's Country" artist. Blake, 47, the only remaining judge throughout its first 23 seasons, had announced he was stepping away from the show earlier this year.
"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," he told TODAY at the time. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."
But Blake has nothing but admiration for the singing series, adding, "I met my wife on this show. It's changed my life in every way it possibly can."
