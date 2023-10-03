Proof Travis Kelce Is Fearless About Taylor Swift Fan Frenzy

Travis Kelce addressed the attention on his rumored romance with Taylor Swift after the pop star was spotted at two of his Kansas City Chiefs games: "I can't be mad at how it's all played out."

Watch: Travis Kelce Credits 2 People for Taylor Swift Assist

Never in Travis Kelce's wildest dreams would he have imagined the frenzy he and Taylor Swift would cause together.

The NFL star and the pop icon have been making headlines with their rumored romance after she was spotted cheering him on at not one, but two recent Kansas City Chiefs games. And though the pair have been keeping their relationship status close to the chest, everything has changed for Travis since he first attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her Eras Tour shows earlier in the not-so-cruel summer.

"I had no idea," the 33-year-old said of the buzz surrounding himself and Taylor, 33, during his Oct. 3 appearance on Chasin' It With Chase Daniel & Trey Wingo. "But you can't tell me that anybody else did either."

So, does Travis regret lighting the fuse of a chain reaction of countermoves? Not quite.

As he quipped with a laugh, "I can't be mad at how it's all played out."

The story of Travis and Taylor first began in July, when the athlete attended the Grammy winner's concert at the Chiefs' home arena Arrowhead Stadium. After joking on his New Heights podcast that he was a "little butthurt" over how he didn't get a chance to give Taylor a bracelet at the show, many fans—including sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson—began rooting for the two to get together.

By late September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor "met up once in New York" and have been "texting and talking here and there."

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The "Anti-Hero" singer made her first appearance at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, joining Travis' mom Donna Kelce at a luxury suite in Arrowhead Stadium to watch the team take on the Chicago Bears. She played cheer captain again on Oct. 1—this time with famous faces like Blake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Sophie Turner in tow—when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in New Jersey.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," Travis admitted on the Sept. 27 episode of New Heights, which he cohosts with brother, Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."

Thanking Taylor for "pulling up," he jokingly added, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

To see Taylor cheer on Travis at his latest game, keep scrolling.

