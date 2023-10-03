Proof Travis Kelce Is Fearless About Taylor Swift Fan Frenzy

Watch : Travis Kelce Credits 2 People for Taylor Swift Assist

Never in Travis Kelce's wildest dreams would he have imagined the frenzy he and Taylor Swift would cause together.

The NFL star and the pop icon have been making headlines with their rumored romance after she was spotted cheering him on at not one, but two recent Kansas City Chiefs games. And though the pair have been keeping their relationship status close to the chest, everything has changed for Travis since he first attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her Eras Tour shows earlier in the not-so-cruel summer.

"I had no idea," the 33-year-old said of the buzz surrounding himself and Taylor, 33, during his Oct. 3 appearance on Chasin' It With Chase Daniel & Trey Wingo. "But you can't tell me that anybody else did either."

So, does Travis regret lighting the fuse of a chain reaction of countermoves? Not quite.

As he quipped with a laugh, "I can't be mad at how it's all played out."