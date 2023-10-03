David Beckham’s Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Is Total Goals

David Beckham is all for Taylor Swift vibing with some good karma.
The soccer star offered his reaction to Taylor sparking romance rumors with fellow athlete Travis Kelce after the singer was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 NFL games.
"There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment," David told People Oct. 3 of the attention surrounding her sporty outings. "Taylor is an amazing talent and she's an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy."
He noted, "Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing."
When asked for his advice for Taylor and Travis if they are, in fact, dating, David pointed to the lessons he's learned with Victoria Beckham: To "respect each other" and know "you have to work hard at these things."
"It's the same with me and Victoria," explained David, who shares Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, with the Spice Girls alum. "We've been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other."
So far, Taylor is keeping quiet on her hangouts with Travis, but the football player has made it clear he admires the Grammy winner's guts and charisma.
"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said on his New Heights podcast Sept. 27. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."
Noting Taylor looked "amazing" at the game last month, Travis continued, "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
