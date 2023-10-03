David Beckham’s Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Is Total Goals

Watch : Travis Kelce Credits 2 People for Taylor Swift Assist

David Beckham is all for Taylor Swift vibing with some good karma.

The soccer star offered his reaction to Taylor sparking romance rumors with fellow athlete Travis Kelce after the singer was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 NFL games.

"There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment," David told People Oct. 3 of the attention surrounding her sporty outings. "Taylor is an amazing talent and she's an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy."

He noted, "Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing."

When asked for his advice for Taylor and Travis if they are, in fact, dating, David pointed to the lessons he's learned with Victoria Beckham: To "respect each other" and know "you have to work hard at these things."

"It's the same with me and Victoria," explained David, who shares Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, with the Spice Girls alum. "We've been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other."