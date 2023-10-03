Love Island UK's Jess Harding and Sammy Root Break Up 2 Months After Winning Competition

Watch : Ariana Madix Is Making Her Love Island USA DEBUT!

Jess Harding and Sammy Root are no longer on island time.

The Love Island UK couple has called it quits just two months after winning the 10th season of the dating game show.

Sammy confirmed that the two were longer together shortly after breakup rumors surfaced online. "Yes, we had a private conversation but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 3. "For me to then see this today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock."

He continued, "To be totally clear—I at least wanted to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess."

The 22-year-old added that he "was committed and respectful to the relationship," though "things don't always work out the way you'd hope for."