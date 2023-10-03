This Top-Rated Rowing Machine Is $450 Off—and Is Selling Out!

Still on the fence for this jaw-dropping deal? Here's what reviewers are saying:

XTERRA ERG700 Rower Reviews

"I am very happy with the purchase of the rower. It is a well built sturdy rower with some features that one would find one higher end rowers. The workouts I get from it are excellent. No complaints. The levels of resistance that are available are great. I was originally going to purchase a Concept 2 but decided on the Xterra ERG 700 rower. I have been working out for years and found this piece of equipment a nice addition to a home gym."

"My husband put it together in less than 30 minutes and it's gorgeous. He wanted a long rower since he's tall and this one is huge. I'm small and it works great for me too. We've only had it a few hours, but love it already. The seat is comfy and a little padded. The console is bright, with many modes. The rower is quiet when used, which I did not expect."

"This rower has become my go to every night after work. It's smooth, offers a lot of different levels of resistance and I'm able to track my heartrate and progress on the monitor. It gives me a full body workout and the seat and handles are cushioned which makes it comfortable."