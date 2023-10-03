Blake Shelton Proves He Doesn't Wanna Love Nobody But Gwen Stefani in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Gwen Stefani just received a hella good birthday tribute from Blake Shelton.
The country star honored the No Doubt alum as she turned 54 on Oct. 3 with a heartfelt message on social media.
"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!!" Blake wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!"
As for how Gwen felt about the gesture, she reshared the post to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "I luv u @blakeshelton."
Of course, Blake's PDA should come as no surprise to their fans as he penned a similar note to Gwen last year. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" he wrote in the 2022 birthday message. "I love you so freakin much!!!!"
And Gwen—who shares sons Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 14, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—returned the favor when Blake turned 47 on Father's Day earlier this year by expressing how much he means to her.
"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3," she wrote on Instagram. "I love u more than anything."
Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 after six years of dating. And whether the "Honey Bee" artist—who was previously married to Miranda Lambert—and the "Hollaback Girl" singer are performing on stage or hanging out at home in Oklahoma, the two have shown that they're happy anywhere as long as they're together.
"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," Gwen told People in September. "This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."
If you go b-a-n-a-n-a-s for their love story, keep reading for some of their sweet quotes about each other.