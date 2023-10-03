Blake Shelton Proves He Doesn't Wanna Love Nobody But Gwen Stefani in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Blake Shelton celebrated Gwen Stefani's 54th birthday on Oct. 3 with a social media tribute to his "favorite all time person ever born."

By Elyse Dupre Oct 03, 2023 8:05 PMTags
Gwen StefaniBirthdaysCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
Watch: Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Gwen Stefani just received a hella good birthday tribute from Blake Shelton.

The country star honored the No Doubt alum as she turned 54 on Oct. 3 with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!!" Blake wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!"

As for how Gwen felt about the gesture, she reshared the post to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "I luv u @blakeshelton." 

Of course, Blake's PDA should come as no surprise to their fans as he penned a similar note to Gwen last year. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" he wrote in the 2022 birthday message. "I love you so freakin much!!!!" 

And Gwen—who shares sons Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 14, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—returned the favor when Blake turned 47 on Father's Day earlier this year by expressing how much he means to her. 

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3," she wrote on Instagram. "I love u more than anything."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 after six years of dating. And whether the "Honey Bee" artist—who was previously married to Miranda Lambert—and the "Hollaback Girl" singer are performing on stage or hanging out at home in Oklahoma, the two have shown that they're happy anywhere as long as they're together.

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Addresses Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Trailer

2

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

3

This John Legend Doppelgänger Has The Voice Judges in Shock

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," Gwen told People in September. "This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."

If you go b-a-n-a-n-a-s for their love story, keep reading for some of their sweet quotes about each other.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Instagram

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Instagram

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Addresses Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Trailer

2

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

3

This John Legend Doppelgänger Has The Voice Judges in Shock

4

Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Jets Game

5

Travis Kelce Credits These 2 People “Big Time” for Taylor Swift Assist