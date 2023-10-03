Blake Shelton Proves He Doesn't Wanna Love Nobody But Gwen Stefani in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Gwen Stefani just received a hella good birthday tribute from Blake Shelton.

The country star honored the No Doubt alum as she turned 54 on Oct. 3 with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!!" Blake wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!"

As for how Gwen felt about the gesture, she reshared the post to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "I luv u @blakeshelton."

Of course, Blake's PDA should come as no surprise to their fans as he penned a similar note to Gwen last year. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" he wrote in the 2022 birthday message. "I love you so freakin much!!!!"

And Gwen—who shares sons Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 14, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—returned the favor when Blake turned 47 on Father's Day earlier this year by expressing how much he means to her.

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3," she wrote on Instagram. "I love u more than anything."