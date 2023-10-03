Charity Lawson Reacts After DWTS Partner Artem Chigvintsev Tests Positive for COVID

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals Her Final 3 Picks for "Dancing With The Stars"

Charity Lawson is taking a break from tangoing with Artem Chigvintsev.

The Bachelor Nation member will getting a temporary partner on Dancing With the Stars after Artem tested positive for COVID and would be sitting out during the Oct. 3 episode. Instead, Charity will dance alongside Ezra Sosa.

"Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID," the ABC dance competition wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Charity and her stand-in partner. "Wishing him a quick recovery! Charity will perform with Ezra for #LatinNight."

Charity seemed to take the news in stride, sharing her support for Ezra has he stepped in to fill Artem's shoes.

"A duo if you ever seen what! "the Bachelorette alum wrote in the comments. "Grateful for @ezra.sosa stepping in and getting the job done!!! Don't miss tonight and make sure to VOTE for me!"

As for Ezra, he chimed in with, "Gonna make you proud Artem! We got this @charitylawson."