Charity Lawson Reacts After DWTS Partner Artem Chigvintsev Tests Positive for COVID

Charity Lawson is taking a break from tangoing with Artem Chigvintsev.
The Bachelor Nation member will getting a temporary partner on Dancing With the Stars after Artem tested positive for COVID and would be sitting out during the Oct. 3 episode. Instead, Charity will dance alongside Ezra Sosa.
"Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID," the ABC dance competition wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Charity and her stand-in partner. "Wishing him a quick recovery! Charity will perform with Ezra for #LatinNight."
Charity seemed to take the news in stride, sharing her support for Ezra has he stepped in to fill Artem's shoes.
"A duo if you ever seen what! "the Bachelorette alum wrote in the comments. "Grateful for @ezra.sosa stepping in and getting the job done!!! Don't miss tonight and make sure to VOTE for me!"
As for Ezra, he chimed in with, "Gonna make you proud Artem! We got this @charitylawson."
And in this ballroom it's nothing but support, as fellow season 32 cast members commented on the new match up. Ariana Madix remarked, "let's go @charitylawson and @ezra.sosa," and pro Emma Slater wrote, "Get well soon Artem. Ezra let's gooooo!!!!! Can't wait to see you and @charitylawson shine!"
Artem showing his high spirits despite being unable to perform, shared an impassioned plea to his and Charity's fans to keep showing the love.
"The good news is Charity is still performing, she's dancing with an amazing guy Ezra," he shared in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "They are doing an incredible job working really, really hard so please show them all the love and support you can and don't forget to vote and I'll see you soon."
As for how Charity and Artem are doing so far? On the season 32 premiere Sept. 26, the duo earned a 22 out of 40 thanks to their rendition of the tango set to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In The World)."
"I quite literally feel like the 'Only Girl' in the world after my debut performance on the season premiere of DWTS!" Charity captioned her Instagram post featuring shots from the ballroom after night one. "What a dream. One thing about me that everyone will learn is that I am: determined. I believe that will carry me. I'm SO grateful for ALL the love and support. We keep climbing and growing from here!!!"
And to meet the Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast, keep reading...