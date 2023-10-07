Jason and Kylie Kelce's Adorable Family Photos Prove They're the Perfect Team

Watch : NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Jason Kelce almost fumbled his first date with his now-wife Kylie. Almost.



After swiping right on Tinder, Kylie initially assumed that the person she was talking to was not the Philadelphia Eagles player—but a catfish instead. However, she decided that either way, meeting the person on the other end of the screen at a bar was a good game plan.



"Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Jason, 35, recalled in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, adding that was the encounter "very much like love at first sight."



But for Kylie, 31, the moment that sticks out the most from their date was when Jason decided to abruptly—but inadvertently—call it a night.



"Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar," she explained, "like just, out, like asleep, asleep."



As Jason put it, their initial outing was "not the best first impression," but he was determined to give it another go.