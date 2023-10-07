Jason and Kylie Kelce's Adorable Family Photos Prove They're the Perfect Team

Jason and Kylie Kelce scored when they both swiped right on Tinder and had their first date. Now, five years of marriage and three kids later, the couple have proven they're the best teammates.

By Kisha Forde Oct 07, 2023 10:00 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Jason Kelce almost fumbled his first date with his now-wife Kylie. Almost.
 
After swiping right on Tinder, Kylie initially assumed that the person she was talking to was not the Philadelphia Eagles player—but a catfish instead. However, she decided that either way, meeting the person on the other end of the screen at a bar was a good game plan.
 
"Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Jason, 35, recalled in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, adding that was the encounter "very much like love at first sight."
 
But for Kylie, 31, the moment that sticks out the most from their date was when Jason decided to abruptly—but inadvertently—call it a night.
 
"Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar," she explained, "like just, out, like asleep, asleep."
 
As Jason put it, their initial outing was "not the best first impression," but he was determined to give it another go.

photos
Football's Hottest Couples

"The next day, he called," Kylie noted, "and was like, can we try that again?"
 
Fast-forward to November 2015, when they made their relationship Instagram official—with them tying the knot three years later. And after their intimate wedding, the pair would go on to tackle parenthood, welcoming kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months.
 
Simply put, for Jason, becoming a dad has become the ultimate win.

Instagram/@kykelce

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Accused of "Appalling" Treatment of Son Prince

2

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

3

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Reacts to Being Left Off S7 Poster

"I only have girls, so I don't know what it's like to be a boy dad really," the NFL star exclusively told E! News in September. "All I know is a girl dad. And I love my girls. I love my children. They teach me things sometimes when I think that I'm trying to teach them."
 
And there's more heartwarming moments where that came from. Keep reading to see Jason and Kylie's sweetest family photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Accused of "Appalling" Treatment of Son Prince

2

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

3

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Reacts to Being Left Off S7 Poster

4

Julia Fox Alleges Kanye West "Weaponized" Her Against Kim Kardashian

5

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce 6 Months After Breakup