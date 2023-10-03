Pamela Anderson Reveals How Having Self-Acceptance Inspired Her Makeup-Free Movement

Pamela Anderson shared insight into her beauty philosophy and why she's sticking to a fresh-faced look beyond Paris Fashion Week, saying, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Pamela Anderson is once again setting a new beauty trend.

The Baywatch alum, whose '90s glam became legendary all on its own, has been rocking a stripped-down look as of late. In fact, Pamela stuck to the basics throughout Paris Fashion Week, opting for a makeup-free style at several major shows.

And if you're wondering what inspired the former Playboy model new beauty era? Put simply, she's not getting ready for anyone but herself.

"It's all about self-acceptance," Pamela told i-D magazine while attending Victoria Beckham's runway on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."

As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

But in those moments when she needs a pep talk, Pamela shared her confidence-boosting mantra.

"You just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful," she noted. "I like to say the word, 'life-ing' instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile."

The 56-year-old echoed similar sentiments on Instagram, writing on Sept. 30, "There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Pamela's makeup-free style hasn't been done in vain. If anything, the Barb Wire actress is being applauded for redefining beauty standards.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!" Jamie Lee Curtis shared in an Oct. 1 Instagram post. "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."

The Halloween star, 64, continued, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

And many chimed in with their own show of support, including Selma Blair who wrote in Jamie's comment section, "Love this. Beautiful self assuredness."

Chelsea Handler also noted, "That's pretty iconic," while Alyssa Milano added, "So gorgeous."

Of course, Pamela isn't the only star to make waves during Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see all of the fierce beauty and style moments from your fave celebs.

