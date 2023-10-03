Pamela Anderson Reveals How Having Self-Acceptance Inspired Her Makeup-Free Movement

Watch : Celebs Love Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free PFW Look

Pamela Anderson is once again setting a new beauty trend.

The Baywatch alum, whose '90s glam became legendary all on its own, has been rocking a stripped-down look as of late. In fact, Pamela stuck to the basics throughout Paris Fashion Week, opting for a makeup-free style at several major shows.

And if you're wondering what inspired the former Playboy model new beauty era? Put simply, she's not getting ready for anyone but herself.

"It's all about self-acceptance," Pamela told i-D magazine while attending Victoria Beckham's runway on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."

As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

But in those moments when she needs a pep talk, Pamela shared her confidence-boosting mantra.

"You just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful," she noted. "I like to say the word, 'life-ing' instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile."