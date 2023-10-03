The Fate of Only Murders in the Building Revealed

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

This is no game: The murder mysteries will continue.

Fresh off an eyebrow-raising season three finale, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building—and its charming resident trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short—will return to solve another heinous crime, the network announced on Oct. 3.

"Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4!" a post shared by the show's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, read. "Let the investigating begin..."

ICYMI, the latest investigation featured in season three took center stage on Broadway, as it set the scene for Ben Gilroy's (Paul Rudd) ultimately death. And as expected, Charles (Martin), Mabel (Gomez) and Oliver (Short) found themselves in a race against time to find the killer by opening night—but found more twists and turns they could've imagined off-stage.

The show's third season had even more star power enter the building as Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park joined the true crime podcasting Arconia residents. And if you're wondering about whether we'll be able to see some of those new faces again, showrunner John Hoffman isn't ruling out the possibility just yet.