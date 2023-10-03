13 Halloween-Inspired Outfits That Are Just as Spooky and Stylish as Costumes

It's finally spooky season ghoul friends! And that means pumpkin-flavored everything, crisp autumn nights, scary movie nights, and best of all, spooky season styles all…month…long. If you love Halloween as much as we do, then you're already on the hunt for the best spooky shirts, sweatshirts, and dresses to wear a season long. Or maybe you're not trying to full-send an entire costume this year, and you're looking for something more subtle and cute to wear. Well, we've got your backs. That's why we've rounded up the best spooky styles that aren't Halloween costumes. Some of these are so chic and trendy, you might want to wear them all year long!
From office-friendly spooky styles for the Halloween lovers out there to casual cute shirts for those who prefer a more laid-back look, there's something for everyone to show off their festive spirit this season. Keep on scrolling for the trendiest yet spooky outfits to wear this fall.
Unique Vintage Burgundy & Black Flocked La Catrina Gwen Blouse
Strut into the office wearing this vampire-approved blouse that looks so bloody chic. It's available in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from and has sizes ranging from XS-5X.
Boo Haw Halloween Retro Tee
Bring out your inner cowgirl spirit this Halloween with this Boo Haw tee. Pair it with cowboy boots to add more of a Western flair to your spooktacular look.
Unique Vintage Halloween Argyle Button Cardigan
Perfect for those crisp autumn nights, wrap yourself up in this Halloween Argyle cardigan from Unique Vintage. The oversized knit boasts a bewitching pattern of bats, cats, and jack-o-lanterns that are subtle, yet festive enough to wear out to the pumpkin patch.
Ghoul Gang Villains Squad Halloween T-Shirt
This Ghoul Gang tee features all your favorite Halloween queens: Elvira, Bride of Frankenstein, Vampira, Lily Munster, and Morticia Addams. What's not to like?
Unique Vintage Pumpkin Mod Floral Glamour Goddess Jumpsuit
Boogie all night long in this Pumpkin Mod Floral Glamour jumpsuit. It's so fabulous yet still gives off enough spooky vibes to wear to any Halloween party this year.
Unique Vintage Hell Bunny Black Velvet & Silver Moon Flare Pants
'Tis the season to be spooky yet still on trend. These velvet flared pants feature a silver moon pattern, and are available in sizes XS-2X.
Disney© Hocus Pocus™ Gender-Neutral T-Shirt
Sistahhhs! You won't be able to get enough of this adorable tee, featuring your favorite witchy trio. Make sure to snag this one up quickly, it's currently on sale for 25% off at checkout!
Unique Vintage Black Pumpkin Print Mia Romper
If your area still hasn't seen a temperature drop, no need to fret. Embrace the Halloween spirit while staying comfortably cool with the Pumpkin Print Mia romper from Unique Vintage.
Neyaolk Pumpkin-Sweatshirt
We can't get enough of this adorable pullover featuring scaredy cats. Pair it with UGGS and your favorite jeans and you're ready for a spooky movie night with friends.
Wednesday™ Gender-Neutral Graphic T-Shirt
Wednesday Addams meets Mean Girls? Say no less. We're here for this black graphic tee that references our fave characters.
Unique Vintage Trick O Treat Pumpkin Prudence Flare Dress
If you're not into creepy costumes and looking for something cute and stylish to wear this Halloween, this Trick O Treat Pumpkin Prudence Flare dress is for you. It features a black trick-or-treat skirt border and a pumpkin print bodice that adds an extra dose of whimsy.
Retro Pumpkin Ghost Halloween Shirt
Celebrate the spooky season in this retro-style Halloween Ghost and Pumpkin tee. It's giving all the best Halloween vibes.
Melliflo Women's Button Down Shirt
For an extra festive look, this button-down is everything you need to show off your love for the spooky season. You're guaranteed to stand out as the best-dressed person in the office.
Looking to dress up your pet this Halloween? Check out the must-have dog costumes that are so cute, it's scary.