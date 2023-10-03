Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Stepped Out Holding Hands One Day Before Separation

While Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson on Oct. 2, she listed their date of separation as Sept. 13—the day after they were seen holding hands at a New York Fashion Week show.

Watch: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorcing

Fans are looking for answers as to what led to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's split.

Especially because the Queen & Slim star and the Dawson's Creek alum were spotted holding hands at the Autumn Winter 2023 COS presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, just one day before the date of separation listed in her divorce filing

Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua on Oct. 2 after four years of marriage, listing Sept. 13 as their date of separation. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter

On that day of separation, Jodie took to Instagram to share a post about love—a rather cryptic one that is.

"As I embark on another new year, I can't help but meditate on love and it's many manifestations…." she wrote in part of her message. "Love is not some lofty unattainable thing. Love is a gesture, a look, an intention. Love is community. Love is showing up."

 

2023 Celebrity Breakups

"Thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in new york—in spirit and in the flesh," the model continued, giving a shout-out to her agency and stylist. "I don't take any of this for granted, and most of all, I don't take any of you for granted."

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

 To look back at some of Jodie and Joshua's photos together from over the years, keep reading. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Newlyweds

After tying the knot during a private ceremony in 2019, the Queen & Slim star attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards alongside the Dawson's Creek actor while pregnant with their baby.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Basking in Blue

The couple stunned with their join appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala Magic

Joshua Jackson couldn't take his eyes off Jodie Turner-Smith when the two hit the infamous red steps at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After-Party Fun

The couple turned heads while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

True Coordination

Joshua and Jodie made sure to match each other perfectly when they attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party in February 2023.

Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Queen of the Night

The actress turned heads with her purple ensemble while backstage with the Dr. Death star during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. 

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lotus

Pretty in Pink

Just weeks before their split, the former couple attended the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on Sept. 7 in New York City.

