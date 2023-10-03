Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Stepped Out Holding Hands One Day Before Separation

Watch : Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorcing

Fans are looking for answers as to what led to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's split.

Especially because the Queen & Slim star and the Dawson's Creek alum were spotted holding hands at the Autumn Winter 2023 COS presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, just one day before the date of separation listed in her divorce filing.

Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua on Oct. 2 after four years of marriage, listing Sept. 13 as their date of separation. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

On that day of separation, Jodie took to Instagram to share a post about love—a rather cryptic one that is.

"As I embark on another new year, I can't help but meditate on love and it's many manifestations…." she wrote in part of her message. "Love is not some lofty unattainable thing. Love is a gesture, a look, an intention. Love is community. Love is showing up."