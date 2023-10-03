Charlotte Sena Case: Man Charged With Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl

New details have emerged in the case of Charlotte Sena.
Hours after authorities confirmed the 9-year-old girl—who went missing from New York's Moreau Lake State Park on Sept. 30—had been found safe, New York State Police announced the name of the suspect they have in custody.
"Craig N. Ross Jr., 46, of Ballston Spa, NY, has been charged with kidnapping in the first degree, an A-1 Felony," authorities said in an Oct. 3 press release. "He was processed at SP Latham and then arraigned at the Milton Town Court, where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail."
According to police, additional charges are expected be announced as the investigation remains ongoing.
Over the weekend, authorities issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction after Charlotte went missing while riding her bike in the Saratoga County park.
"She disappeared almost into thin air," Charlotte's aunt Jene Sena told NBC News amid the search. "I mean it was, minutes, minutes, between when she was last seen and when she wasn't there anymore."
Then, two days after she was last seen, authorities announced that Charlotte had been found alive.
"Through the course of the investigation, State Police identified an individual as being in the area of the Moreau Lake State Park around the time Charlotte went missing," police said in an Oct. 2 press release. "Further investigation led to the search of multiple residences where the individual is known to reside. Upon the search of those residences, at approximately 6:32 p.m. on October 2, 2023, State Police located Charlotte Sena safe and in good health. The suspect was taken into custody."
"This investigation is a culmination of multiple agencies working together for the common goal of bringing this child home to her loving family," authorities continued. "We cannot emphasize enough how appreciative we are for the support we received from Charlotte's community, friends and family."
