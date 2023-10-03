Charlotte Sena Case: Man Charged With Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

New details have emerged in the case of Charlotte Sena.

Hours after authorities confirmed the 9-year-old girl—who went missing from New York's Moreau Lake State Park on Sept. 30—had been found safe, New York State Police announced the name of the suspect they have in custody.

"Craig N. Ross Jr., 46, of Ballston Spa, NY, has been charged with kidnapping in the first degree, an A-1 Felony," authorities said in an Oct. 3 press release. "He was processed at SP Latham and then arraigned at the Milton Town Court, where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail."

According to police, additional charges are expected be announced as the investigation remains ongoing.

Over the weekend, authorities issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction after Charlotte went missing while riding her bike in the Saratoga County park.

"She disappeared almost into thin air," Charlotte's aunt Jene Sena told NBC News amid the search. "I mean it was, minutes, minutes, between when she was last seen and when she wasn't there anymore."