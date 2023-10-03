Selena Gomez Addresses Dua Lipa Feud Rumors After Unfollowing Her on Instagram

Selena Gomez is asking people to calm down when it comes to these feud rumors.
After eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the Only Murders in the Building star had unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram earlier this summer, fans began to speculate that there may be some bad blood between the singers. Now, Selena is setting the record straight.
"It was an accident!" the 31-year-old explained to Fast Company in an interview published Oct. 3. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'"
And though Selena's official clarification comes months after the June social media faux pas, she also made efforts to show Dua support at the time.
In fact, the Rare Beauty founder shared a post in which she'd donned an outfit from the "Levitating" singer's collaboration with Versace, featuring a black dress covered in white dots and colorful butterflies. A look she finished finished off with bold, white sunglasses. She captioned the June 30 post, "A little Versace/Dua moment."
This, however, is not the only musical feud rumor Selena has had to put to bed recently.
Back in August, she and fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus announced that they'd each be releasing their news songs—"Single Soon" and "Used To Be Young" respectively—on the very same day. And this, of course, raised eyebrows from many who wondered whether the release was coincidental.
However, Selena and Miley were both quick to dispel any feud rumors.
"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," Selena wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 18. "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!"
Selena even poked fun at the supposed rivalry by calling it back to their Disney days and sharing a clip from Hannah Montana, where they played dueling popstars trading barbs during a telethon.
Miley also took advantage of the moment to reshare the clip to her Instagram and TikTok, writing, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON. I say we #USEDTOBEYOUNG."