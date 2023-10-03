Selena Gomez Addresses Dua Lipa Feud Rumors After Unfollowing Her on Instagram

Watch : Selena Gomez Announces New Music, Teases Next Album

Selena Gomez is asking people to calm down when it comes to these feud rumors.

After eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the Only Murders in the Building star had unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram earlier this summer, fans began to speculate that there may be some bad blood between the singers. Now, Selena is setting the record straight.

"It was an accident!" the 31-year-old explained to Fast Company in an interview published Oct. 3. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'"

And though Selena's official clarification comes months after the June social media faux pas, she also made efforts to show Dua support at the time.

In fact, the Rare Beauty founder shared a post in which she'd donned an outfit from the "Levitating" singer's collaboration with Versace, featuring a black dress covered in white dots and colorful butterflies. A look she finished finished off with bold, white sunglasses. She captioned the June 30 post, "A little Versace/Dua moment."