John Legend Doppelgänger Has The Voice Judges Doing a Double Take After His Moving Performance

See John Legend and the rest of The Voice coaches get a shocking surprise when they turn their chairs for a look-alike contestant on the singing competition.

By Brett Malec Oct 03, 2023 4:22 PMTags
TVReality TVJohn LegendNBCThe VoiceCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Find Out The Voice Coaches' Favorite Road Trip Music

Talk about a Legend-ary reveal!

John Legend got quite the surprise on The Voice's Oct. 2 episode when he turned his chair for contestant Talakai during the blind auditions.

The "All of Me" singer was the first coach to hit his buzzer during the Sacramento native's soulful performance of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me. But when the Oscar winner first laid eyes on Talakai, he immediately noticed a striking resemblance. 

"Wait until you see his face," Legend warned Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan as their chairs turned following the rendition. "I'm looking at myself! Like, a taller, more handsome version of myself."

Stefani reacted with, "That's crazy!" as Talakai shouted to Legend from the stage, "What's up, twin?!"

The "Ordinary People" singer couldn't help but address his doppelgänger's shockingly similar appearance.

"You know, on the internet a lot of times people send me pictures of people that they think look like me and most of the time I'm like, 'Not really,'" he said. "And then I turn around and look at you. We have the same haircut. He really, legitimately looks like me."

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

For Talakai, his resemblance to Legend has been a lifelong joke. "Every day at work, I get it," he noted. "In school, they used to sing 'Ordinary People' down the hallway all the time."

Even Reba McEntire, the only other coach who ended up vying for Talakai to join their team, couldn't deny their natural connection.

"I absolutely loved your voice and your range," she told him. "I know I don't have a chance against John. I just wanted to come out and watch ya. I'm already a huge fan so welcome to The Voice."

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Jets Game

2

Travis Kelce Credits These 2 People “Big Time” for Taylor Swift Assist

3

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

Unsurprisingly, Talakai joined Team Legend. See the shocking reveal in the clip above.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

And keep scrolling to see more unbelievable celebrity look-alikes.

Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey

The look-alike actresses both star in the movie Barbie, and it was no coincidence.

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," main star Margot told BuzzFeed in a video interview posted July 9, 2023. "She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because [director] Greta [Gerwig] and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do like this whole joke about us looking similar."

She continued, "Then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'' When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"

 

Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly

"The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie," the My Name Is Earl actress told Us Weekly in comments posted in 2022. "It happens all the time."

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Tori Spelling & Khloe Kardashian

In September 2021, The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out in L.A. with a new makeover that made many fans draw comparisons between her and a certain reality star.

YouTube; Instagram
Emily Simpson & Khloe Kardashian

Talk about reality TV worlds colliding.

Some fans can't help but point out similarities between Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson and Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran Khloe Kardashian.

"I can see a little resemblance," Simpson told E! News in March 2021. "I think it's an overall thing. She's very tall and she's very curvy. We're very voluptuous. I'm not trying to look like her. I'm just trying to look like the best version of myself." 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

And The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

Chastain told AP the mishap took place at an Apple Store, explaining, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard.' And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."

 

Vera Anderson/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Neither celeb was upset when a social media user thought Witherspoon was Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville last summer.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Legally Blonde star tweeted, "You officially made my day."

The Grammy winner quickly responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo & Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

NBC
Hugh Grant & Seth Meyers

People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June 2018. As Grant said, "I know."

Anne Hathaway & Amal Clooney

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George Clooney's wife, an international human rights lawyer, in an interview with Extra in 2015. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"

Shutterstock
Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Frodo are well aware fans constantly confuse them, addressing their look-alike status in a joint interview with Empire magazine. 

"Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike," Radcliffe said. "But the idea of us is exactly the same."

The Harry Potter star was once even asked to autograph a photo of Wood while in Japan, with the seeker not realizing he was not the Lord of the Rings lead.

"So the quickest way to deal with it was to just write, 'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe' and then hope someone translated that for him later," Radcliffe explained.

Isla Fisher & Amy Adams

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Shutterstock
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights actresses look so similar that they were cast as the leads in 2011's The Roommate, a Single White Female-esque horror flick.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images
Mychal Kendricks & Drake

The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage
Rihanna & Rita Ora

The Barbadian beauty and British singer share a flare for fiery fashions.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com
Idina Menzel & Lea Michele

We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Getty Images
Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich

The supermodel and TV host could pass for sisters.

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com
David Spade & Keith Urban

These doppelganger dudes rock a similar 'do.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors certainly both have a sense of style.

AP Photo, Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris

Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer and Perry even played into their resemblance in her "Not the End of the World" music video, during which Deschanel accidentally gets abducted by aliens who mistake her for the American Idol judge.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman

In these photos, the super-talented actresses share a similar style.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity Look-Alikes

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

For all the scoop on your favorite NBC series and stars, check out NBC Insider.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Jets Game

2

Travis Kelce Credits These 2 People “Big Time” for Taylor Swift Assist

3

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

4

Charlotte Sena Case: Man Charged With Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl

5

Jimmy Fallon Sums Up What Happened Amid Late-Night Break: Taylor Swift