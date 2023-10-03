John Legend Doppelgänger Has The Voice Judges Doing a Double Take After His Moving Performance

Watch : Find Out The Voice Coaches' Favorite Road Trip Music

Talk about a Legend-ary reveal!

John Legend got quite the surprise on The Voice's Oct. 2 episode when he turned his chair for contestant Talakai during the blind auditions.

The "All of Me" singer was the first coach to hit his buzzer during the Sacramento native's soulful performance of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me. But when the Oscar winner first laid eyes on Talakai, he immediately noticed a striking resemblance.

"Wait until you see his face," Legend warned Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan as their chairs turned following the rendition. "I'm looking at myself! Like, a taller, more handsome version of myself."

Stefani reacted with, "That's crazy!" as Talakai shouted to Legend from the stage, "What's up, twin?!"

The "Ordinary People" singer couldn't help but address his doppelgänger's shockingly similar appearance.

"You know, on the internet a lot of times people send me pictures of people that they think look like me and most of the time I'm like, 'Not really,'" he said. "And then I turn around and look at you. We have the same haircut. He really, legitimately looks like me."