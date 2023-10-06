How Love Is Blind's Milton Johnson Really Feels About Lydia Gonzalez & Uche Okoroha's Relationship

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

Love may or may not be blind, but numbers don't lie.

And that's why viewers were slightly skeptical when they tuned into season five of Love Is Blind to see a 25-year-old in the pods, proclaiming he was ready to settle down. But not all twentysomethings who sign on to take part in Netflix's reality dating experiment are Milton Johnson.

While he may be the youngest guy in the pod squad, the petroleum engineer with a penchant for microscopes and moustaches has proven to be one of the more mature members of this season's cast. But it took time for 30-year-old Lydia Gonzalez, 30, to come to terms with his age, even after they had an immediate spark thanks to their mutual love for rocks. (Yes, really.)

"Oh my god, Milton, you're younger than my brother!" Lydia exclaimed during their first conversation, going on to tell the camera, "He's too young for me."

However, there was an undeniable connection between the unlikely pair, with Milton ultimately proposing to Lydia. And now they are one of just two couples left in the experiment heading into the Oct. 13 finale.