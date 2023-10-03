Jacky Oh's Death: Authorities Confirm They Won't Launch Criminal Investigation

Authorities are answering more questions surrounding the death of Ms. Jacky Oh.
Days after the Wild N' Out star's autopsy report confirmed her cause of death to be complications from a cosmetic surgery—with the manner of death determined to be accidental—a rep for the Miami Police Department told People that they won't be launching a criminal investigation into her May 31 passing.
E! News has reached out to Miami PD for comment and has not heard back.
In the investigations report, obtained by E! News, it's stated that Jacky—real name Jacklyn Smith—had traveled with her aunt to Miami from Georgia to undergo a gluteal augmentation procedure on May 30. "She was cleared pre-operatively and underwent the procedure without any complications," the report noted. "She was prescribed with Ciprofloxacin, Oxycodone, and Ondansetron post-surgically."
After developing a headache, the 33-year-old returned for a post-operative appointment with the surgeon and later went for a massage to help with her discomfort.
"The nurse was contacted regarding the headache and she was advised to take ibuprofen and to discontinue the ondansetron," the report continued. "She began to feel like her head was burning on the night of May 31, 2023 and the symptoms were not alleviated by her aunt massaging her head. She began to have difficulty speaking and the aunt contacted Emergency Services. Prior to their arrival, she became unresponsive and was transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced deceased in the Emergency Room at 2300 hours."
In the days following her tragic death, Jacky's partner DC Young Fly honored her memory in a moving statement.
"I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad," DC—who shares kids Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 15 months, with Jacky—wrote on Instagram June 8, "but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner."
"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful," he continued. "Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!"
As Jacky's family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one, take a look back at her sweetest moments with DC below.
TMZ was first to report the investigation update.