Jacky Oh's Death: Authorities Confirm They Won't Launch Criminal Investigation

Wild 'N Out Star Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities are answering more questions surrounding the death of Ms. Jacky Oh.

Days after the Wild N' Out star's autopsy report confirmed her cause of death to be complications from a cosmetic surgery—with the manner of death determined to be accidental—a rep for the Miami Police Department told People that they won't be launching a criminal investigation into her May 31 passing.

E! News has reached out to Miami PD for comment and has not heard back.

In the investigations report, obtained by E! News, it's stated that Jacky—real name Jacklyn Smith—had traveled with her aunt to Miami from Georgia to undergo a gluteal augmentation procedure on May 30. "She was cleared pre-operatively and underwent the procedure without any complications," the report noted. "She was prescribed with Ciprofloxacin, Oxycodone, and Ondansetron post-surgically."

After developing a headache, the 33-year-old returned for a post-operative appointment with the surgeon and later went for a massage to help with her discomfort.