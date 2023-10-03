Jacky Oh's Death: Authorities Confirm They Won't Launch Criminal Investigation

After Jacky Oh's cause of death was revealed as complications from cosmetic surgery and manner of death ruled an accident, authorities have confirmed they won't launch a criminal investigation.

By Jess Cohen Oct 03, 2023 3:47 PMTags
LegalCelebrities
Watch: Wild 'N Out Star Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities are answering more questions surrounding the death of Ms. Jacky Oh.

Days after the Wild N' Out star's autopsy report confirmed her cause of death to be complications from a cosmetic surgery—with the manner of death determined to be accidental—a rep for the Miami Police Department told People that they won't be launching a criminal investigation into her May 31 passing.

E! News has reached out to Miami PD for comment and has not heard back.

In the investigations report, obtained by E! News, it's stated that Jacky—real name Jacklyn Smith—had traveled with her aunt to Miami from Georgia to undergo a gluteal augmentation procedure on May 30. "She was cleared pre-operatively and underwent the procedure without any complications," the report noted. "She was prescribed with Ciprofloxacin, Oxycodone, and Ondansetron post-surgically."

After developing a headache, the 33-year-old returned for a post-operative appointment with the surgeon and later went for a massage to help with her discomfort.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"The nurse was contacted regarding the headache and she was advised to take ibuprofen and to discontinue the ondansetron," the report continued. "She began to feel like her head was burning on the night of May 31, 2023 and the symptoms were not alleviated by her aunt massaging her head. She began to have difficulty speaking and the aunt contacted Emergency Services. Prior to their arrival, she became unresponsive and was transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced deceased in the Emergency Room at 2300 hours."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Credits These 2 People “Big Time” for Taylor Swift Assist

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Jets Game

3

Travis Kelce's Mom Has the Ultimate Response to Taylor Swift Meme

In the days following her tragic death, Jacky's partner DC Young Fly honored her memory in a moving statement.

"I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad," DC—who shares kids Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 15 months, with Jacky—wrote on Instagram June 8, "but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner."

"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful," he continued. "Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!"

As Jacky's family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one, take a look back at her sweetest moments with DC below.

TMZ was first to report the investigation update.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

DC Young Fly and the late Jacky Oh first met at a hotel lobby in 2015. He later joined her as part of the Wild 'N Out lineup.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"I liked him," she described in a 2017 interview about the "so cute" comedian. "I was vibing with him."

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The duo are parents to Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 15 months.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

They shut down the carpet at the 2021 BET Awards.

Carol Rose/WireImage

It was a family affair at the January red carpet for House Party.

Instagram

"Rest Well Baby," he captioned a June Instagram. "#GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Credits These 2 People “Big Time” for Taylor Swift Assist

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Jets Game

3

Travis Kelce's Mom Has the Ultimate Response to Taylor Swift Meme

4

Jimmy Fallon Sums Up What Happened Amid Late-Night Break: Taylor Swift

5

Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Charlotte Sena Found After Suspected Abduction