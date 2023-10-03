The Latest Glimpse of Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Thompson Might Be the Cutest Yet

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a sweet video of her 14-month-old son Tatum Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, toddling through the yard.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson is making a splash with his adorable new video.

The Kardashians star shared a pair of clips to her Instagram Stories of her 14-month-old exploring her backyard. As for what Tatum was up to in the Oct. 2 videos, the little one could be seen standing around a stone fountain before toddling through the yard with a small rock in his hand. 

Khloe's sweet moment with her baby boy is just the latest insight into life with Tatum, who she welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July 2022. While the Good American founder—who also shares daughter True Thompson, 5, with the basketball player—initially shielded her son from the spotlight and didn't reveal his name until he was nearly 10 months old, her followers have since been keeping up with his milestones on social media.

And if you can already see the family resemblance between Tatum and his uncle Rob Kardashian, you're not the only one.

"I just can't handle it!!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote underneath an August photo of Khloe, True and Tatum. "You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr."

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

It looks like True loves being a big sister, too.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," Khloe wrote in part of a birthday tribute to Tatum in July. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."

Instagram

To see more of her sweet photos of Tatum, keep reading.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Twinning

Khloe Kardashian carries her son at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower in September 2023.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Cuteness

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick hangs out with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

It Takes a Village

Khloe's BFFs Khadijah and Malika Haqq snap a sweet pic with Tatum.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris Jenner, Khloe and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Lovey & Grandson

Kris, who prefers her grandkids call her "lovey" as opposed to grandma, cuddles with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Fall in Love

Tatum looked ready for fall with his apple and moss green outfit.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan Thompson marked his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Tatum flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

Big sister True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

