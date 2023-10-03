The Latest Glimpse of Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Thompson Might Be the Cutest Yet

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson is making a splash with his adorable new video.

The Kardashians star shared a pair of clips to her Instagram Stories of her 14-month-old exploring her backyard. As for what Tatum was up to in the Oct. 2 videos, the little one could be seen standing around a stone fountain before toddling through the yard with a small rock in his hand.

Khloe's sweet moment with her baby boy is just the latest insight into life with Tatum, who she welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July 2022. While the Good American founder—who also shares daughter True Thompson, 5, with the basketball player—initially shielded her son from the spotlight and didn't reveal his name until he was nearly 10 months old, her followers have since been keeping up with his milestones on social media.

And if you can already see the family resemblance between Tatum and his uncle Rob Kardashian, you're not the only one.

"I just can't handle it!!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote underneath an August photo of Khloe, True and Tatum. "You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr."