The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Trolls NY Jets for Picking #TeamConrad

This summer might be officially over, but Cousins Beach is forever.
And so too is The Summer I Turned Pretty's central love triangle. In fact, the Team Conrad vs Team Jeremiah debate even reached the NFL. The New York Jets recently showed their support for Christopher Briney's Conrad after he and costars Sean Kaufman and David Iacono attended the Oct. 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team even shared an image of the three actors posing on the field to their Instagram, making it clear which side they support with the caption, "Jets are #TeamConrad."
While the comment section was full of fans sounding off their support for either brother, one voice in particular rose about the others—that of Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah in the Prime Video show. And he took a moment to call out the Chiefs' victory over the Jets.
"Probably why you lost..." Gavin, whose character ultimately captured the heart of Lola Tung's Belly by the end of season two, commented, adding alongside the shrugging emoji, "but the @dallascowboys know what's up, and I guess the @chiefs do too."
As for why the 24-year-old sent the Dallas Cowboys some love, he confirmed where the Texas-based organization stood on the debate while visiting with the team this summer.
In an Aug. 15 TikTok shared from the Cowboys' account of the moment, Gavin can be heard saying on the field, "Hey what's up guys? It's Gavin Casalegno, I am here at the Cowboys game, and I just want to let y'all know that the Cowboys are #TeamJeremiah."
And for fans who might not have been happy with #TeamJelly walking away with the victory in the latest installment, Team Conrad doesn't have to fear—Prime Video has already confirmed a third season of the show is on its way, leaving time for the elder Fisher brother to try and win back Belly's heart.
As for where The Summer I Turned Pretty cast stands on this central question? The verdict is split.
"I think it literally changes every single second of the show," Lola told E! News at the Summer I Turned Pretty x Teen Vogue event in June. "Because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it's really dependent on every single moment."
For his part, after doing some research, Christopher is confident his character Conrad is ultimately the right choice for Belly, revealing, "Having read the books I think he eventually is. At times in their lives, he's right for her. I think whatever choice she makes is the right one."
And of course, it should come as no surprise that Gavin, in turn, is Team Jelly all the way.
"I have always said you should marry your best friend. You should date your best friend," he reflected. "And I think Jeremiah is her best friend. I think there's a love interest and then there's the best friend that there's a spark with and I think that that's going to be the right choice."
But to break the tie, Sean, who plays Belly's brother Steven, chimed in with an important perspective.
"I've been saying Team Belly this whole time," he joked before revealing, "I think genuinely the better guy is Conrad. He's just the cutest little thing."
And though readers might know who Belly ultimately ends up with in the book series, the show is anyone's game. Keep reading to see which ways the show has already differed from the series in season 2.