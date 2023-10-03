The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Trolls NY Jets for Picking #TeamConrad

Watch : "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Stars on Who Isabel Should Choose!

This summer might be officially over, but Cousins Beach is forever.

And so too is The Summer I Turned Pretty's central love triangle. In fact, the Team Conrad vs Team Jeremiah debate even reached the NFL. The New York Jets recently showed their support for Christopher Briney's Conrad after he and costars Sean Kaufman and David Iacono attended the Oct. 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team even shared an image of the three actors posing on the field to their Instagram, making it clear which side they support with the caption, "Jets are #TeamConrad."

While the comment section was full of fans sounding off their support for either brother, one voice in particular rose about the others—that of Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah in the Prime Video show. And he took a moment to call out the Chiefs' victory over the Jets.

"Probably why you lost..." Gavin, whose character ultimately captured the heart of Lola Tung's Belly by the end of season two, commented, adding alongside the shrugging emoji, "but the @dallascowboys know what's up, and I guess the @chiefs do too."