Teddi Mellencamp to Begin Immunotherapy Treatment After Melanoma Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is detailing her next steps after her skin cancer diagnosis: "Stay vigilant on getting your skin checked my friends. We can fight this."

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing insight into her treatment plans amid her battle with skin cancer.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently opened up about her latest biopsy revealing another melanoma, the 42-year-old is detailing her intent to start immunotherapy, a type of treatment that helps the immune system fight cancerous cells.

"Another update I didn't want to give but in an effort to be fully transparent and help others," she wrote alongside an Oct. 1 Instagram post featuring a photo of scars on her shoulder, "here goes… I received the call yesterday from my doctor that not all the margins are clear after my last wide excision surgery. Because the area is so broad they no longer feel comfortable cutting."

Instead, as the Bravo alum explained, doctors told her that after waiting a week, she'll start using an immunotherapy cream to help combat the diagnosis.

"Side effects include: fatigue, inflammation, blisters and some pain," she added, "but ya know what, it's better than the alternative. Stay vigilant on getting your skin checked my friends. We can fight this."

The Two Ts In A Pod co-host opened up about her stage 2 skin cancer diagnosis in October 2022, noting that she wanted to share her story as a form of awareness.

"Moral of this story: If a doctor says, ‘Come in every 3 months,' please go in every 3 months," she wrote an Instagram post at the time. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently, a lot."

Teddi concluded her personal message with an important reminder about completing checkups.

"This has been such a wakeup call for me," she added. "And I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."

