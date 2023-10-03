Jimmy Fallon Perfectly Sums Up What Happened During 5-Month Late-Night Hiatus: Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Another NFL Game

Jimmy Fallon knows the world has been in its Taylor Swift era.

The host of The Tonight Show recently made his return to the studio after a five-month hiatus during the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. And during his opening monologue, Jimmy was able to succinctly summarize all too well the news he's missed during the show's blank space.

"We're back, and we have so much news to cover," the 49-year-old said during the Oct. 2 episode. "But I'm just gonna sum it up all in just two words: Taylor Swift."

"Good night everybody," he joked, pretending to walk off stage before continuing, "That's right last night the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets, and for the second weekend in a row, Taylor Swift was at the game cheering on Travis Kelce. And if you took a drink every time they showed Taylor on TV, you're in your hangover era."

And in reference to the Midnights artist's troubles with Ticketmaster when tickets first went on sale for the Eras Tour, the comedian quipped, "Ironically to get tickets, Taylor had to spend six hours on the phone with Ticketmaster."