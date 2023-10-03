Jimmy Fallon Perfectly Sums Up What Happened During 5-Month Late-Night Hiatus: Taylor Swift

Jimmy Fallon knows the world has been in its Taylor Swift era.
The host of The Tonight Show recently made his return to the studio after a five-month hiatus during the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. And during his opening monologue, Jimmy was able to succinctly summarize all too well the news he's missed during the show's blank space.
"We're back, and we have so much news to cover," the 49-year-old said during the Oct. 2 episode. "But I'm just gonna sum it up all in just two words: Taylor Swift."
"Good night everybody," he joked, pretending to walk off stage before continuing, "That's right last night the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets, and for the second weekend in a row, Taylor Swift was at the game cheering on Travis Kelce. And if you took a drink every time they showed Taylor on TV, you're in your hangover era."
And in reference to the Midnights artist's troubles with Ticketmaster when tickets first went on sale for the Eras Tour, the comedian quipped, "Ironically to get tickets, Taylor had to spend six hours on the phone with Ticketmaster."
Jokes aside, the Grammy winner's NFL attendance has in fact made quite a splash as rumors grow that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are enjoying the start to a burgeoning romance.
And Travis has been open about how enchanted he's felt over his fellow 33-year-old cheering him on.
After the "Cruel Summer" singer's second appearance at his game against the Jets, Travis showed Taylor some subtle love on social media. He not only liked a reaction video of the pop star celebrating Isiah Pacheco's touchdown, but he also liked a tweet from Newsweek on X, formerly Twitter, which read, "Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests."
And though the Catching Kelce alum has since shared his decision to keep his private life on the sidelines during public appearances and interviews, he did reveal his feelings after Taylor came to his Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears.
"She looked amazing," he told his brother Jason Kelce during the Sept. 27 episode of their podcast New Heights. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical."
He added, "It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
