Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Charlotte Sena Found After Suspected Campground Abduction

The search for Charlotte Sena is over.

Two days after the 9-year-old was believed to have been abducted at a New York campground, authorities announced they have found her alive and "in good health."

New York State Police were able to locate the young girl after their investigation "identified an individual as being in the area of the Moreau Lake State Park around the time Charlotte went missing," according to an Oct. 2 news release.

A search into the individual's known residences led investigators to find Charlotte at approximately 6:32 p.m. local time on Oct. 2, according to the police. The suspect was taken into custody on the same night.

An investigation is ongoing and authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

"This investigation is a culmination of multiple agencies working together for the common goal of bringing this child home to her loving family," the New York State Police said in a statement. "We cannot emphasize enough how appreciative we are for the support we received from Charlotte's community, friends and family."