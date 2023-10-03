Selena Gomez Just Had the Most Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction

Selena Gomez shared she accidentally spilled a drink on her pants, as she peered out from behind two curtains and looked glum in a social media post.

Watch: Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez won't want this style snafu to be on repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat.

The singer had the most relatable reaction when she accidentally ruined her outfit, noting in an Oct. 2 Instagram Story, "I spilled Coke on my pants."

And to cover up the stain, Selena opted to go the literal route. As seen in the accompanying photo, the 31-year-old hilariously sat on the floor behind a set of curtains, with only her face peering through the panels. 

Her outfit—and the spill—was nowhere to be seen, though a large Louis Vuitton bag was also pictured poking out from the drapes. 

But before things fizzled out for the pop star, she shook up the crowd the night prior at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, Calif. On Oct. 1, Selena gave a surprise performance of her 2021 collab with the band, "Let Somebody Go," alongside artist H.E.R.

The "Come & Get It" artist captioned a backstage selfie, which showed her in a black bodycon dress—sans any soda stains—matching lace tights and silver hoop earrings, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night." 

 

But The Only Murders in the Building star is no stranger to giving followers an unfiltered look into her life. Whether it be playful mishaps or dating preferences, Selena is always keeping it one hundred. 

After releasing her new song "Single Soon" in August, Selena thanked her fans for all their support for her music. "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" she captioned her post at the time. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"

Selena Gomez/ Instagram

A few days later, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum got candid about her dating preferences. "I think I have standards," she explained to SiriusXM Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

Selena added that the song's line "I know I'm a little high maintenance, but I'm worth a try" really shows off her current mindset.

"The line was really fun," she said, "because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

To see just how far Selena has come in her personal journey, keep reading.

