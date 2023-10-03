Selena Gomez Just Had the Most Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction

Watch : Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez won't want this style snafu to be on repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat.

The singer had the most relatable reaction when she accidentally ruined her outfit, noting in an Oct. 2 Instagram Story, "I spilled Coke on my pants."

And to cover up the stain, Selena opted to go the literal route. As seen in the accompanying photo, the 31-year-old hilariously sat on the floor behind a set of curtains, with only her face peering through the panels.

Her outfit—and the spill—was nowhere to be seen, though a large Louis Vuitton bag was also pictured poking out from the drapes.

But before things fizzled out for the pop star, she shook up the crowd the night prior at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, Calif. On Oct. 1, Selena gave a surprise performance of her 2021 collab with the band, "Let Somebody Go," alongside artist H.E.R.

The "Come & Get It" artist captioned a backstage selfie, which showed her in a black bodycon dress—sans any soda stains—matching lace tights and silver hoop earrings, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night."