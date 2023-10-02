Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Reveals Her Makeup Skills That Prove She’s That Girl

Watch : Tina Knowles Files for Divorce from Richard Lawson

Blue Ivy Carter's makeup skills are flawless.

Beyoncé's daughter recently practiced her glam on grandma Tina Knowles, who took to social media to share a review of the 11-year-old's "amazing" talents.

"Hi! I'm here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," the 69-year-old said in the Oct. 1 Instagram video, as Blue waves from the background. "She just did my makeup. She's been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it."

But one factor Tina could do without? The sparkle. "I just don't know about... I don't know if you can see it, but I've got, like, little glittery stuff on the top," she continued. "I told her, I'm a tad bit too old for glitter up on my eyes, but what do y'all think?"

Tina said Blue Ivy "never ceases to amaze me," writing in the caption, "she can draw , she can paint , she can do makeup , she can play the piano and the list goes on!"