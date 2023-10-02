Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Reveals Her Makeup Skills That Prove She’s That Girl

Blue Ivy Carter's makeup skills are flawless.
Beyoncé's daughter recently practiced her glam on grandma Tina Knowles, who took to social media to share a review of the 11-year-old's "amazing" talents.
"Hi! I'm here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," the 69-year-old said in the Oct. 1 Instagram video, as Blue waves from the background. "She just did my makeup. She's been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it."
But one factor Tina could do without? The sparkle. "I just don't know about... I don't know if you can see it, but I've got, like, little glittery stuff on the top," she continued. "I told her, I'm a tad bit too old for glitter up on my eyes, but what do y'all think?"
Tina said Blue Ivy "never ceases to amaze me," writing in the caption, "she can draw , she can paint , she can do makeup , she can play the piano and the list goes on!"
Tina added that she sees the resemblance to her daughter Solange Knowles: "She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to ! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!"
Makeup isn't the only skill of Blue's that her family is crazy in love with. In fact, after Blue took the stage to perform with mom Beyoncé during her Renaissance Tour in May, the Grammy winner couldn't help but gush over her girl.
"My beautiful first born," Bey penned on Instagram alongside footage of Blue on stage. "I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."
Even Queen Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, noticed how Blue ran the world with her dance moves.
"I'm very proud," she told E! News in August. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."
For a complete look into the lives of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids, which includes 6-year-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter