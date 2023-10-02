NBA Star Jimmy Butler Debuts Emo Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Sugar, we're going down swinging for Jimmy Butler's new look.
The NBA player, lovingly called "Jimmy Buckets" on the court, recently tapped into his rockstar persona when he debuted an emo-inspired hairstyle.
During a Miami Heat press day on Oct. 2, Jimmy sported freshly pressed tresses that were swooshed over in a deep side part. If anything, the professional basketball player resembled Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz, who famously donned flat-ironed, eye-grazing locks in the mid-aughts.
And as if Jimmy's new look wasn't exciting enough, he added extra flair by rocking chipped black nail polish and several piercings, including three lip piercings, a nose ring and a spike-studded eyebrow piercing.
When asked about his dramatic hair transformation during the press junket, Jimmy revealed it was a form of self-expression.
"I'm very emotional right now," he said, according to NBA.com. "This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."
Jimmy summed up his look best, saying on Instagram Stories, "It was a hit!"
And Jimmy knows emo isn't just a phase. After all, the athlete has been working hard on music as well.
"I'm in the lab writing and producing country music," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published Oct. 2. "There's definitely going to be an album. That's the goal. I just don't know when."
While the Houston native joked that playing basketball has put his musical projects on the back burner, he's big plans for the future.
"Maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album," he continued. "I can't wait to get it to the people."
