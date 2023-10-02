NBA Star Jimmy Butler Debuts Emo Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler made heads turn and balls spin after he unveiled an emo-inspired hairstyle on Oct. 2. He perfectly described his makeover, saying, "It was a hit!"

Sugar, we're going down swinging for Jimmy Butler's new look.

The NBA player, lovingly called "Jimmy Buckets" on the court, recently tapped into his rockstar persona when he debuted an emo-inspired hairstyle.

During a Miami Heat press day on Oct. 2, Jimmy sported freshly pressed tresses that were swooshed over in a deep side part. If anything, the professional basketball player resembled Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz, who famously donned flat-ironed, eye-grazing locks in the mid-aughts.

And as if Jimmy's new look wasn't exciting enough, he added extra flair by rocking chipped black nail polish and several piercings, including three lip piercings, a nose ring and a spike-studded eyebrow piercing.

When asked about his dramatic hair transformation during the press junket, Jimmy revealed it was a form of self-expression.

"I'm very emotional right now," he said, according to NBA.com. "This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Jimmy summed up his look best, saying on Instagram Stories, "It was a hit!"

Best Dressed NBA Players

And Jimmy knows emo isn't just a phase. After all, the athlete has been working hard on music as well.

"I'm in the lab writing and producing country music," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published Oct. 2. "There's definitely going to be an album. That's the goal. I just don't know when."

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

While the Houston native joked that playing basketball has put his musical projects on the back burner, he's big plans for the future.

"Maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album," he continued. "I can't wait to get it to the people."

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

Of course, Jimmy isn't the only celebrity to make a drastic change to his hairstyle. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic makeovers.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

