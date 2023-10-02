NBA Star Jimmy Butler Debuts Emo Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Kate Middleton Debuts Banging New Hair Transformation

Sugar, we're going down swinging for Jimmy Butler's new look.

The NBA player, lovingly called "Jimmy Buckets" on the court, recently tapped into his rockstar persona when he debuted an emo-inspired hairstyle.

During a Miami Heat press day on Oct. 2, Jimmy sported freshly pressed tresses that were swooshed over in a deep side part. If anything, the professional basketball player resembled Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz, who famously donned flat-ironed, eye-grazing locks in the mid-aughts.

And as if Jimmy's new look wasn't exciting enough, he added extra flair by rocking chipped black nail polish and several piercings, including three lip piercings, a nose ring and a spike-studded eyebrow piercing.

When asked about his dramatic hair transformation during the press junket, Jimmy revealed it was a form of self-expression.

"I'm very emotional right now," he said, according to NBA.com. "This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Jimmy summed up his look best, saying on Instagram Stories, "It was a hit!"