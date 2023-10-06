Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Watch : Shakira Seemingly References Breakup With Gerard Pique

The only thing beating the heat are these fierce fits.

The biggest names in Latin music brought their fashion A-games at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Take, for instance, Bad Bunny, who turned up to the Oct. 5 show in a white ensemble by Gucci, accessorizing with an ascot, leather belt and backwards ball cap.

And his stunning red carpet look was just a preview of the magic in store during the award show. After all, the Billboard Latin Music Awards show which airs live on Telemundo and will also be simulcast on Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo App, will features performances from artists like Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony and Marshmello to hit the stage and perform their hit songs.

As for who else could take the stage? Peso Pluma, who may walk away a winner, leading the nominee list with 21 nods across 15 different categories including Top Latin Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. Grupo Frontera follows Peso with 15 nods, as does Bad Bunny whose hit "Tití Me Preguntó" is up against the "Ella Baila Sola" artist for Latin Song of the Year.

And the ladies are coming in hot too, with Karol G having the highest number of nominations among female artists for the second year in a row with 13 noms total. Her collaboration with fellow Colombian star Shakira's "TQG," has been recognized for five awards, including Latin Airplay Song of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year.