Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: See Every Star Arrive on the Red Carpet

Bad Bunny and Karol G were among the stars heating up the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla, on Oct. 5. See all the red carpet arrivals.

The only thing beating the heat are these fierce fits.

The biggest names in Latin music brought their fashion A-games at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Take, for instance, Bad Bunny, who turned up to the Oct. 5 show in a white ensemble by Gucci, accessorizing with an ascot, leather belt and backwards ball cap.

And his stunning red carpet look was just a preview of the magic in store during the award show. After all, the Billboard Latin Music Awards show which airs live on Telemundo and will also be simulcast on Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo App, will features performances from artists like Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony and Marshmello to hit the stage and perform their hit songs. 

As for who else could take the stage? Peso Pluma, who may walk away a winner, leading the nominee list with 21 nods across 15 different categories including Top Latin Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. Grupo Frontera follows Peso with 15 nods, as does Bad Bunny  whose hit "Tití Me Preguntó" is up against the "Ella Baila Sola" artist for Latin Song of the Year.

And the ladies are coming in hot too, with Karol G having the highest number of nominations among female artists for the second year in a row with 13 noms total. Her collaboration with fellow Colombian star Shakira's "TQG," has been recognized for five awards, including Latin Airplay Song of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year. 

And Shakira herself racked up 12 nods and is up for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Latin Pop Artist of the Year, just to name a few.

The 46-year-old's noms come five months after she accepted the Woman of the Year award at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala.

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means," Shakira said in part during her acceptance speech, per Billboard. "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

To see more stars light up the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 red carpet, keep reading...

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Karol G

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Peso Pluma

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Marshmello

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Grupo Frontera

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

Farruko

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Bomba Estereo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Grupo Marca Registrada

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Gale

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Nathy Peluso

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Yuri Lamasbella

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Justin Quiles

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Nicki Nicole

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images

Leila Cobo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Kunno

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Aleyda Ortiz

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images

Beta Mejia

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

Nicole Suarez

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Yaritza Medina

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Verónica Bastos

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Natalie Vértiz

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Giselle Blondet

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Mar Solis

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Vanessa Hauc

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images

Adriana de Moura

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Guerdy Abraira

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Magdelys Savigne and Elizabeth Rodriguez of Okan

