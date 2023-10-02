Sofía Vergara's Suncare-First Beauty Line Is Toty Everything You Need to Embrace Your Belleza

We interviewed Sofía Vergara because we think you'll like her products. Vergara is the founder of Toty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one person who knows about beauty, it's Sofía Vergara. From growing up in sunny Barranquilla, Colombia, to later moving to Miami, Vergara has always lived in tropical places where the sun is usually in full effect year-round. "I slowly became more conscious of the effects the sun has on the skin, beyond just getting a tan. Once I learned the sun not only causes cancer but also aging, I made suncare my first priority!" she tells E!.

Thus, Toty was born. Vergara recently launched her own beauty brand in partnership with Cantabria Labs, a Spanish manufacturer of dermatological skincare. The vegan, cruelty-free line has centered its focus on cosmeceutical innovation and suncare protection. "All Toty products have our proprietary PLE FernBoost technology, which has been scientifically demonstrated to protect skin against sun damage and photoaging" Vergara explains. Toty consists of sunscreen, skincare, makeup, and wellness products that are now available to purchase online.

And with Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, there's never been a more perfect time to highlight and support Latinx-owned brands. Especially one like Toty, whose entire executive team is made up of Latina women, just like Vergara. "An executive team of Latina women is a vital part of the brand's DNA and authentic to us in our mission of amplifying Latina culture through Toty's suncare first approach".

If you're ready to stay mas bonita, inside and out, keep scrolling for Sofía Vergara's top products from her brand Toty.