Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Enchanting Appearance at Chiefs vs. Jets NFL Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Another NFL Game

Sunday night was a fairytale.

After all, Taylor Swift was practically the Kansas City Chiefs' cheer captain as she watched Travis Kelce and his team take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Oct. 2. Her appearance marked her second NFL game in a week, fueling rumors that a love story is brewing between the pop star and the athlete.

So, was Travis completely enchanted by seeing Taylor on the bleachers again? Let's just say there are no tears to ricochet.

After winning the game 23-20, the football player liked a post from Newsweek on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the "Anti-Hero" singer's day at the game, reading: "Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests."

In addition, he smashed that like button on a reaction video of Taylor celebrating Isiah Pacheco's impressive touchdown that was shared onto Instagram.

Taylor, 33, was at the game with a bevy of celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. The occasion was also a chance for the Swifts to mingle with Travis' family, with Taylor bringing her brother Austin Swift along to watch the match from a luxury suite with Travis' mom Donna Kelce.