Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Enchanting Appearance at Chiefs vs. Jets NFL Game

Sunday night was a fairytale.
After all, Taylor Swift was practically the Kansas City Chiefs' cheer captain as she watched Travis Kelce and his team take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Oct. 2. Her appearance marked her second NFL game in a week, fueling rumors that a love story is brewing between the pop star and the athlete.
So, was Travis completely enchanted by seeing Taylor on the bleachers again? Let's just say there are no tears to ricochet.
After winning the game 23-20, the football player liked a post from Newsweek on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the "Anti-Hero" singer's day at the game, reading: "Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests."
In addition, he smashed that like button on a reaction video of Taylor celebrating Isiah Pacheco's impressive touchdown that was shared onto Instagram.
Taylor, 33, was at the game with a bevy of celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. The occasion was also a chance for the Swifts to mingle with Travis' family, with Taylor bringing her brother Austin Swift along to watch the match from a luxury suite with Travis' mom Donna Kelce.
And it seems the "Lavender Haze" singer has gotten close with the Kelce matriarch. As seen in a video posted on NBC's Sunday Night Football social media accounts, Taylor gave Donna a tight hug as the two exchanged words in between plays.
For Travis, who let the first spark fly when he attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it during a stop on her Eras Tour this summer, having the Grammy winner get to know his mom has been quite enchanting as well.
"She looked amazing," he said of seeing Taylor at his Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical."
He added, "It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
