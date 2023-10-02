Chloe Bridges Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Adam Devine

Watch : Adam Devine Recaps Nude In-Law Horror Story & Fighting John Goodman

This news? Aca-amazing.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges, who tied the knot in 2021, are expecting their first baby together.

"We have news!!" Chloe, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos Oct. 2 featuring the couple cradling her bump, "can't wait to get this lil family started."

As for the Pitch Perfect alum, he's inevitably excited to have aca-children.

"Look we're pregnant!" the Modern Family star, 39, wrote alongside his Instagram post, which included a photo of the duo back-to-back, each holding their midsection. "Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!"

He added, "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Their exciting news comes two years after the couple—who met right before filming the 2015 movie The Final Girls—wed in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.