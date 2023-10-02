Jamie Lee Curtis Commends Pamela Anderson for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Jamie Lee Curtis praised Pamela Anderson's bare-faced appearance at Paris Fashion Week, calling it an "act of courage and rebellion."

Pamela Anderson is leaving her (beauty) mark!

At least, that's the sentiment Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared on Instagram. The Halloween alum didn't gloss over the fact that she was in awe of Pamela's decision to go makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!" Jamie began her Oct. 1 Instagram post. "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."

The 64-year-old continued, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

To further drive home her point, Jamie posted a photo of the Baywatch star, 56, looking au naturale at the Isabel Marant spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 28. In the image, Pamela shined bright in a sunny yellow dress that rivaled her glowy complexion. 

In fact, the former Playboy model also opted for a bare-faced look throughout Paris Fashion Week, including at the Victoria Beckham show on Sept. 29 and the Vivienne Westwood runway on Sept. 30.

photos
Pamela Anderson Through the Years

Pamela, whose bombshell style in the '90s has become iconic in its own right, recently offered insight into her less is more approach in the beauty department, explaining to Elle last month that her fresh-faced makeup look is "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks," she continued, "and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite."

The Barb Wire actress explained that as she's gotten older, her idea of beauty has evolved with her. 

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," Pamela shared. "I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey."

"I feel rooted for," she said of her newfound sense of confidence. "I feel good. I'm in a good place."

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Of course, Pamela isn't the only celebrity to make waves during Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce star sightings.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Ana de Armas

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jaden Smith

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Regina King

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Connelly

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Ariana Greenblatt

At Louis Vuitton's show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Seventy One Gin

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

At Mert Alas And Seventy One Gin's secret party.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

At Shiatzy Chen's show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

At Vivienne Westwood's show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya

At Louis Vuitton's fashion show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

At Isabel Marant's show.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Rothschild

At Valentino's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain

Kim Cattrall

At Balmain's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

At Chloé's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Rabanne

Troye Sivan

At Rabanne's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Venus Williams

At Chloé's fashion show.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio

Taraji P. Henson

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards & Cher

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio

Jordyn Woods

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Rabanne

Nelly Furtado

At Rabanne's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tyga

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Issa Rae

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

