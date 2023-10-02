Jamie Lee Curtis Commends Pamela Anderson for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Pamela Anderson Hits Red Carpet With Sons at Documentary Premiere

Pamela Anderson is leaving her (beauty) mark!

At least, that's the sentiment Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared on Instagram. The Halloween alum didn't gloss over the fact that she was in awe of Pamela's decision to go makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!" Jamie began her Oct. 1 Instagram post. "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."

The 64-year-old continued, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

To further drive home her point, Jamie posted a photo of the Baywatch star, 56, looking au naturale at the Isabel Marant spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 28. In the image, Pamela shined bright in a sunny yellow dress that rivaled her glowy complexion.

In fact, the former Playboy model also opted for a bare-faced look throughout Paris Fashion Week, including at the Victoria Beckham show on Sept. 29 and the Vivienne Westwood runway on Sept. 30.