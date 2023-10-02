Jamie Lee Curtis Commends Pamela Anderson for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson is leaving her (beauty) mark!
At least, that's the sentiment Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared on Instagram. The Halloween alum didn't gloss over the fact that she was in awe of Pamela's decision to go makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week.
"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!" Jamie began her Oct. 1 Instagram post. "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."
The 64-year-old continued, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."
To further drive home her point, Jamie posted a photo of the Baywatch star, 56, looking au naturale at the Isabel Marant spring/summer 2024 show on Sept. 28. In the image, Pamela shined bright in a sunny yellow dress that rivaled her glowy complexion.
In fact, the former Playboy model also opted for a bare-faced look throughout Paris Fashion Week, including at the Victoria Beckham show on Sept. 29 and the Vivienne Westwood runway on Sept. 30.
Pamela, whose bombshell style in the '90s has become iconic in its own right, recently offered insight into her less is more approach in the beauty department, explaining to Elle last month that her fresh-faced makeup look is "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."
"I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks," she continued, "and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite."
The Barb Wire actress explained that as she's gotten older, her idea of beauty has evolved with her.
"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," Pamela shared. "I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey."
"I feel rooted for," she said of her newfound sense of confidence. "I feel good. I'm in a good place."
Of course, Pamela isn't the only celebrity to make waves during Paris Fashion Week.