Tamar Braxton and Fiancé JR Robinson Break Up

Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson are going their separate ways.

Six months after viewers watched their love story begin on Peacock's Queen's Court, JR has confirmed that he and Tamar have ended their engagement.

"So many questions. So many assumptions," he wrote in an Oct. 2 statement to his Instagram Story. "I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."

And JR also took a moment to set the record straight regarding rumors surrounding the breakup.

"What happened and why - that's our private place," the attorney continued, clarifying that he didn't cheat, nor was he connected to a burglary of Tamar's car at her mother's house. "No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens [Court] several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it."