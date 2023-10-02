Tamar Braxton and Fiancé JR Robinson Break Up

Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson are going their separate ways.
Six months after viewers watched their love story begin on Peacock's Queen's Court, JR has confirmed that he and Tamar have ended their engagement.
"So many questions. So many assumptions," he wrote in an Oct. 2 statement to his Instagram Story. "I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."
And JR also took a moment to set the record straight regarding rumors surrounding the breakup.
"What happened and why - that's our private place," the attorney continued, clarifying that he didn't cheat, nor was he connected to a burglary of Tamar's car at her mother's house. "No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens [Court] several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it."
He finished with an update on where he and the "All The Way Home" singer currently stand. "So, I want to heal," he added. "Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
E! News has reached out to Tamar's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
The Braxton Family Values alum and JR first met and fell in love on Queens Court, which followed the singer as well as along with Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea as the three women searched for love. JR ultimately proposed to Tamar during the season finale.
"I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am," Tamar told during the March episode. "And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child."
And before proposing, JR replied, "I'm not only willing, I'm ready. So much so that I don't want to be your friend… I want to be your husband."
The show confirmed that, at the time, the couple were still together in the six months since filming wrapped and were busy planning their wedding.
That same month Tamar—who shares son Logan, 9, with ex Vincent Herbert—shared a tribute to her fiancé on her birthday.
"It's my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face," the 46-year-old captioned the March 17 Instagram video of JR. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me."