Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Joshua Jackson After 4 Years of Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are taking on new roles as co-parents.

The Queen & Slim actress has filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum after four years of marriage.

According to the documents, submitted in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News Oct. 2, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork also lists Sept. 13 as the date of the duo's separation.

Back in March, during an exclusive interview with E! News, Joshua, 45, shared insight into his relationship with the 37-year-old, who he secretly wed in August 2019. At the time, Jodie was also pregnant with their first child, whose name has not been made public.

"The most surprising thing is that it's a lot more homey than it looks like from the outside," the Dr. Death star shared. "It's very, very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house."

"It's pretty spectacular, honestly," he added. "Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."